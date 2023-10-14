Pac-12 opponents will do battle when the No. 15 Oregon State Beavers (5-1) battle the No. 18 UCLA Bruins (4-1) at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Oregon. In the piece below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Oregon State vs. UCLA? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Oregon State vs. UCLA?

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Corvallis, Oregon

Corvallis, Oregon Venue: Reser Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Oregon State 24, UCLA 23

Oregon State 24, UCLA 23 Oregon State has won four of the five games it was the moneyline favorite this season (80%).

The Beavers have won all four games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -190 or shorter.

UCLA lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Bruins have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +155 odds on them winning this game.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Beavers have an implied win probability of 65.5%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: UCLA (+3.5)



UCLA (+3.5) Oregon State is 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Beavers are 3-1 ATS when favored by 3.5 points or more this season.

UCLA has covered the spread twice this season.

The Bruins have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

Parlay your bets together on the Oregon State vs. UCLA matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (54.5)



Under (54.5) This season, three of Oregon State's six games have gone over Saturday's total of 54.5 points.

UCLA has yet to finish a game this season with a combined score higher than 54.5 points.

The point total for the game of 54.5 is 14.6 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Oregon State (38.5 points per game) and UCLA (30.6 points per game).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Oregon State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.3 46 54.8 Implied Total AVG 31.2 30.5 31.7 ATS Record 3-2-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-2-0 0-2-0 3-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 2-0 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

UCLA

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56.3 63 49.5 Implied Total AVG 32.8 36.5 29 ATS Record 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 0-4-0 0-2-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 2-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.