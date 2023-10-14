Hawaii High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Maui County This Week
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:13 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Maui County, Hawaii this week, we've got what you need.
Maui County, Hawaii High School Football Games This Week
Saturday
Baldwin High School at Maui High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM HT on October 13
- Location: Kahului, HI
- Conference: Maui Interscholastic League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sunday
Kamehameha School - Maui at Lahainaluna High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM HT on October 14
- Location: Lahaina, HI
- Conference: Maui Interscholastic League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
