The Carolina Hurricanes (1-0) and Los Angeles Kings (0-1) play at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, October 14 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and BSSO. The Hurricanes defeated the Ottawa Senators 5-3 in their last outing, while the Kings are coming off a 5-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kings vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSW, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Hurricanes (-130) Kings (+110) 6 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Kings Betting Insights

The Kings secured an upset victory in six, or 35.3%, of the 17 games they played as an underdog last season.

Los Angeles had 14 games last season as an underdog by +110 or longer, and went 5-9.

The Kings have a 47.6% chance to win this game (implied from the moneyline).

For Los Angeles last season, 58 games finished with more goals than Saturday's over/under of 6.

Kings vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Kings vs. Hurricanes Rankings

Hurricanes 2022-23 Total (Rank) Kings 2022-23 Total (Rank) 262 (15th) Goals 274 (10th) 210 (2nd) Goals Allowed 254 (16th) 50 (18th) Power Play Goals 68 (4th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 65 (27th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Kings Advanced Stats

The Kings were 10th in the league in scoring last season (274 goals, 3.3 per game).

Los Angeles conceded 3.1 goals per game (254 in total), 16th in the league.

Their +20 goal differential was 14th in the league.

Los Angeles had 68 power-play goals (on 269 chances), fourth in the NHL.

The Kings scored on 25.28% of their power plays, No. 4 in the league.

Los Angeles had seven shorthanded goals (16th in NHL).

The 75.84% penalty-kill percentage of the Kings was 24th in the NHL.

The Kings won 53.3% of faceoffs, third-best in the NHL.

The 10.3% shooting percentage of Los Angeles was 12th in the league.

The Kings shut out their opponents three times. They averaged 21.2 hits and 16.0 blocked shots per game.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.