Kings vs. Hurricanes: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 14
Saturday's NHL games include the Carolina Hurricanes (1-0) visiting the Los Angeles Kings (0-1) at Crypto.com Arena. The Kings are underdogs (+105 on the moneyline) against the Hurricanes (-125) ahead of the outing, which starts at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and BSSO.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Kings vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSSO
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Kings vs. Hurricanes Total and Moneyline
See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Hurricanes Moneyline
|Kings Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-125
|+105
|6
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Kings vs. Hurricanes Betting Trends
- The Hurricanes have been listed as a moneyline favorite just one time this season (they won).
- The Kings fell in the only game they played as the underdog this season.
- Carolina has had moneyline odds set at -125 or shorter in only one game this season, and won.
- Los Angeles has had moneyline odds of +105 or longer once this season and lost that game.
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.