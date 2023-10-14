Saturday's NHL games include the Carolina Hurricanes (1-0) visiting the Los Angeles Kings (0-1) at Crypto.com Arena. The Kings are underdogs (+105 on the moneyline) against the Hurricanes (-125) ahead of the outing, which starts at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and BSSO.

Kings vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSW, and BSSO Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Kings vs. Hurricanes Total and Moneyline

Hurricanes Moneyline Kings Moneyline Total BetMGM -125 +105 6 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Kings vs. Hurricanes Betting Trends

The Hurricanes have been listed as a moneyline favorite just one time this season (they won).

The Kings fell in the only game they played as the underdog this season.

Carolina has had moneyline odds set at -125 or shorter in only one game this season, and won.

Los Angeles has had moneyline odds of +105 or longer once this season and lost that game.

