Coming off a victory last time out, the Carolina Hurricanes will visit the Los Angeles Kings (who lost their previous game) on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Turn on ESPN+, BSW, and BSSO to catch the action as the Hurricanes and Kings meet.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Kings vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Kings Stats & Trends (2022)

  • The Kings' total of 254 goals allowed (3.1 per game) was 16th in the NHL.
  • The Kings' 274 goals last season (3.3 per game) ranked them 10th in the league.
  • They had the 14th-ranked goal differential in the league at +20.
  • The Kings had 68 power-play goals (on 269 chances), fourth in the NHL.
  • The Kings had the NHL's fourth-best power-play percentage (25.28%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Anze Kopitar 82 28 46 74 49 46 55.9%
Kevin Fiala 69 23 49 72 37 18 50%
Adrian Kempe 82 41 26 67 39 24 31.4%
Pierre-Luc Dubois 73 27 36 63 47 40 48.9%
Viktor Arvidsson 77 26 33 59 35 19 40.3%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hurricanes Stats & Trends (2022)

  • The Hurricanes conceded 210 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking second in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
  • The Hurricanes ranked 15th in the league last season with 262 goals scored (3.2 per game).
  • Their goal differential (+52) made them seventh-best in the league.
  • The 50 power-play goals the Hurricanes scored last season (on 253 power-play chances) ranked 18th in the NHL.
  • The Hurricanes were 20th in the league with a 19.76% power-play conversion rate.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Martin Necas 82 28 43 71 65 45 45.1%
Sebastian Aho 75 36 31 67 63 63 51.4%
Brent Burns 82 18 43 61 52 55 100%
Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4%
Michael Bunting 82 23 26 49 38 49 50%

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.