Coming off a victory last time out, the Carolina Hurricanes will visit the Los Angeles Kings (who lost their previous game) on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Turn on ESPN+, BSW, and BSSO to catch the action as the Hurricanes and Kings meet.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSW, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Kings vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Kings Stats & Trends (2022)

The Kings' total of 254 goals allowed (3.1 per game) was 16th in the NHL.

The Kings' 274 goals last season (3.3 per game) ranked them 10th in the league.

They had the 14th-ranked goal differential in the league at +20.

The Kings had 68 power-play goals (on 269 chances), fourth in the NHL.

The Kings had the NHL's fourth-best power-play percentage (25.28%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Anze Kopitar 82 28 46 74 49 46 55.9% Kevin Fiala 69 23 49 72 37 18 50% Adrian Kempe 82 41 26 67 39 24 31.4% Pierre-Luc Dubois 73 27 36 63 47 40 48.9% Viktor Arvidsson 77 26 33 59 35 19 40.3%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hurricanes Stats & Trends (2022)

The Hurricanes conceded 210 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking second in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Hurricanes ranked 15th in the league last season with 262 goals scored (3.2 per game).

Their goal differential (+52) made them seventh-best in the league.

The 50 power-play goals the Hurricanes scored last season (on 253 power-play chances) ranked 18th in the NHL.

The Hurricanes were 20th in the league with a 19.76% power-play conversion rate.

Hurricanes Key Players