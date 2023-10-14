Entering a matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes (1-0), the Los Angeles Kings (0-1) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report. The game begins at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 at Crypto.com Arena.

Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Viktor Arvidsson LW Out Lower Body

Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Andrei Svechnikov RW Out Knee Ryan Suzuki C Out Undisclosed Vasiliy Ponomarev C Out Undisclosed

Kings vs. Hurricanes Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSW, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Kings Season Insights (2022-23)

With 274 goals (3.3 per game) last season, the Kings had the league's 10th-best offense.

Los Angeles' total of 254 goals conceded (3.1 per game) was 16th in the league.

They had the 14th-ranked goal differential in the league at +20.

Hurricanes Season Insights (2022-23)

The Hurricanes' 262 goals scored last season (3.2 per game) ranked 15th in the league.

Defensively, Carolina was one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, allowing 210 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank second.

Their goal differential (+52) made them seventh-best in the league.

Kings vs. Hurricanes Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-125) Kings (+105) 6

