The Carolina Hurricanes (1-0) take on the Los Angeles Kings (0-1) at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, October 14 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and BSSO. The Hurricanes took down the Ottawa Senators 5-3 in their last outing, while the Kings are coming off a 5-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Before watching this matchup, here is our prediction for which squad will take home the victory in Saturday's hockey action.

Kings vs. Hurricanes Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this contest predicts a final result of Kings 4, Hurricanes 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (+105)

Kings (+105) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 7.5 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 7.5 goals on average) Spread Pick: Kings (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Kings vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Kings Splits and Trends

The Kings posted a record of 12-11-23 in overtime contests last season to contribute to an overall mark of 47-25-10.

Los Angeles picked up 42 points (17-7-8) in its 32 games decided by one goal.

In 10 games last season when the Kings ended up with only one goal, they picked up five points (1-6-3).

When Los Angeles scored two goals last season, they amassed 11 points (4-9-3 record).

The Kings scored more than two goals in 58 games, earning 93 points from those contests.

Last season Los Angeles recorded a lone power-play goal in 30 games and registered 33 points, with a record of 15-12-3.

When outshooting its opponent last season, Los Angeles was 36-20-5 (77 points).

The Kings' opponents had more shots in 22 games last season. The Kings went 9-8-5 in those games (23 points).

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Kings AVG Kings Rank 15th 3.2 Goals Scored 3.34 10th 2nd 2.56 Goals Allowed 3.1 16th 3rd 34.8 Shots 32.4 11th 1st 26 Shots Allowed 27.9 4th 20th 19.76% Power Play % 25.28% 4th 2nd 84.38% Penalty Kill % 75.84% 24th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Kings vs. Hurricanes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSW, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.