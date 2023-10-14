Kings vs. Hurricanes Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 14
The Carolina Hurricanes (1-0) take on the Los Angeles Kings (0-1) at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, October 14 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and BSSO. The Hurricanes took down the Ottawa Senators 5-3 in their last outing, while the Kings are coming off a 5-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.
Before watching this matchup, here is our prediction for which squad will take home the victory in Saturday's hockey action.
Kings vs. Hurricanes Predictions for Saturday
Our computer projection model for this contest predicts a final result of Kings 4, Hurricanes 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Kings (+105)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 7.5 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Kings (+1.5)
Kings vs Hurricanes Additional Info
Kings Splits and Trends
- The Kings posted a record of 12-11-23 in overtime contests last season to contribute to an overall mark of 47-25-10.
- Los Angeles picked up 42 points (17-7-8) in its 32 games decided by one goal.
- In 10 games last season when the Kings ended up with only one goal, they picked up five points (1-6-3).
- When Los Angeles scored two goals last season, they amassed 11 points (4-9-3 record).
- The Kings scored more than two goals in 58 games, earning 93 points from those contests.
- Last season Los Angeles recorded a lone power-play goal in 30 games and registered 33 points, with a record of 15-12-3.
- When outshooting its opponent last season, Los Angeles was 36-20-5 (77 points).
- The Kings' opponents had more shots in 22 games last season. The Kings went 9-8-5 in those games (23 points).
Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)
|Hurricanes Rank
|Hurricanes AVG
|Kings AVG
|Kings Rank
|15th
|3.2
|Goals Scored
|3.34
|10th
|2nd
|2.56
|Goals Allowed
|3.1
|16th
|3rd
|34.8
|Shots
|32.4
|11th
|1st
|26
|Shots Allowed
|27.9
|4th
|20th
|19.76%
|Power Play %
|25.28%
|4th
|2nd
|84.38%
|Penalty Kill %
|75.84%
|24th
Kings vs. Hurricanes Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
