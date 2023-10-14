The San Diego State Aztecs (2-4) are favored by 6 points when they go on the road to play the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (2-4) in MWC action on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. The total is 52.5 points for this game.

San Diego State ranks 18th-worst in total offense (324.8 yards per game) and 15th-worst in total defense (437.8 yards per game allowed) this season. Hawaii has not been getting things done defensively, ranking 10th-worst with 34.7 points allowed per game. It has been better on offense, posting 22.2 points per contest (103rd-ranked).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hawaii vs. San Diego State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET Location: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

San Diego State vs Hawaii Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline San Diego State -6 -110 -110 52.5 -110 -110 -225 +180

Looking to place a bet on Hawaii vs. San Diego State? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Hawaii Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Rainbow Warriors are gaining 301 yards per game (-92-worst in college football) and allowing 448 (-2-worst), placing them among the worst squads in both categories.

The Rainbow Warriors are -89-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (16.7 per game) and -105-worst in points conceded (38.7).

Hawaii is 24th-worst in the country in passing yards per game during its past three games (233.3), and ninth-worst in passing yards allowed (215.7).

The Rainbow Warriors are -115-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (67.7), and -110-worst in rushing yards given up (232.3).

The Rainbow Warriors have not covered the spread and are 0-3 overall over their past three games.

Hawaii has gone over the total once in its past three contests.

Week 7 MWC Betting Trends

Hawaii Betting Records & Stats

Hawaii has covered the spread once in five games this season.

The Rainbow Warriors have been an underdog by 6 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

In Hawaii's five games with a set total, three have hit the over (60%).

Hawaii has been the underdog in four games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

Hawaii has been at least a +180 moneyline underdog three times this season, but lost all of those games.

Bet on Hawaii to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Hawaii Stats Leaders

Brayden Schager has thrown for 1,661 yards (276.8 per game) while completing 63.5% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

Jordan Johnson has rushed for 192 yards on 31 carries so far this year.

Tylan Hines has compiled 93 yards on 27 carries.

Steven McBride has totaled 30 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 469 (78.2 yards per game). He's been targeted 45 times and has six touchdowns.

Pofele Ashlock has 38 receptions (on 57 targets) for a total of 465 yards (77.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Koali Nishigaya's 24 targets have resulted in 19 grabs for 148 yards and one touchdown.

Ezra Evaimalo has two sacks to lead the team, and also has three TFL and three tackles.

Hawaii's tackle leader, Isaiah Tufaga, has 39 tackles, four TFL, and two sacks this year.

Elijah Palmer has a team-leading one interception to go along with 23 tackles, one TFL, and one pass defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.