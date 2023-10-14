Hawaii vs. San Diego State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 14
A pair of MWC teams square off when the San Diego State Aztecs (2-4) take on the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (2-4) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. The Aztecs are favored by 6 points. An over/under of 53.5 points has been set for the contest.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the San Diego State vs. Hawaii matchup.
Hawaii vs. San Diego State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 11:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Hawaii vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|San Diego State Moneyline
|Hawaii Moneyline
|BetMGM
|San Diego State (-6)
|53.5
|-225
|+185
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|San Diego State (-6)
|53.5
|-230
|+188
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 7 Odds
- Coastal Carolina vs Appalachian State
- Florida Atlantic vs South Florida
- Georgia vs Vanderbilt
- Tulane vs Memphis
- BYU vs TCU
- Kansas vs Oklahoma State
- Arkansas vs Alabama
- UTEP vs Florida International
- Texas A&M vs Tennessee
- West Virginia vs Houston
- Stanford vs Colorado
- Georgia Southern vs James Madison
- Iowa State vs Cincinnati
- Syracuse vs Florida State
- Iowa vs Wisconsin
- Indiana vs Michigan
- SMU vs East Carolina
- Oregon vs Washington
- Illinois vs Maryland
Hawaii vs. San Diego State Betting Trends
- Hawaii has won just one game against the spread this year.
- The Rainbow Warriors have covered the spread once when an underdog by 6 points or more this year (in three opportunities).
- San Diego State has put together a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.