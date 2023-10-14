A pair of MWC teams square off when the San Diego State Aztecs (2-4) take on the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (2-4) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. The Aztecs are favored by 6 points. An over/under of 53.5 points has been set for the contest.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the San Diego State vs. Hawaii matchup.

Hawaii vs. San Diego State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

Hawaii vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Diego State Moneyline Hawaii Moneyline BetMGM San Diego State (-6) 53.5 -225 +185 FanDuel San Diego State (-6) 53.5 -230 +188

Week 7 Odds

Hawaii vs. San Diego State Betting Trends

Hawaii has won just one game against the spread this year.

The Rainbow Warriors have covered the spread once when an underdog by 6 points or more this year (in three opportunities).

San Diego State has put together a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

