A pair of MWC teams square off when the San Diego State Aztecs (2-4) take on the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (2-4) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. The Aztecs are favored by 6 points. An over/under of 53.5 points has been set for the contest.

Hawaii vs. San Diego State Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
  • Time: 11:00 PM ET
  • Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Honolulu, Hawaii
  • Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

Hawaii vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Diego State Moneyline Hawaii Moneyline
BetMGM San Diego State (-6) 53.5 -225 +185 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel San Diego State (-6) 53.5 -230 +188 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Hawaii vs. San Diego State Betting Trends

  • Hawaii has won just one game against the spread this year.
  • The Rainbow Warriors have covered the spread once when an underdog by 6 points or more this year (in three opportunities).
  • San Diego State has put together a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

