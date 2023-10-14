The San Diego State Aztecs (2-4) and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (2-4) square off on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in a battle of MWC opponents.

It's been a hard stretch for San Diego State, which ranks 18th-worst in total offense (324.8 yards per game) and 15th-worst in total defense (437.8 yards per game allowed) in 2023. With 337.2 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Hawaii ranks 108th in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 80th, allowing 381 total yards per game.

Hawaii vs. San Diego State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Hawaii vs. San Diego State Key Statistics

Hawaii San Diego State 337.2 (96th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 324.8 (107th) 381 (88th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 437.8 (118th) 58.5 (133rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 141.8 (88th) 278.7 (29th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 183 (115th) 9 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (116th) 3 (126th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (26th)

Hawaii Stats Leaders

Brayden Schager has thrown for 1,661 yards (276.8 yards per game) while completing 63.5% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

Jordan Johnson is his team's leading rusher with 31 carries for 192 yards, or 32 per game.

Tylan Hines has piled up 27 carries and totaled 93 yards.

Steven McBride's 469 receiving yards (78.2 yards per game) are a team high. He has 30 receptions on 45 targets with six touchdowns.

Pofele Ashlock has 38 receptions (on 57 targets) for a total of 465 yards (77.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Koali Nishigaya's 19 receptions (on 24 targets) have netted him 148 yards (24.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

San Diego State Stats Leaders

Jalen Mayden leads San Diego State with 1,066 yards (177.7 ypg) on 98-of-161 passing with five touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 285 rushing yards on 61 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Jaylon Armstead has piled up 246 yards on 55 carries, scoring four times.

Mark Redman has hauled in 18 receptions for 220 yards (36.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Brionne Penny has caught 15 passes for 196 yards (32.7 yards per game) this year.

Baylin Brooks has been the target of 21 passes and compiled 11 receptions for 193 yards, an average of 32.2 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

