In the matchup between the San Diego State Aztecs and Hawaii Rainbow Warriors on Saturday, October 14 at 11:00 PM, our computer model expects the Aztecs to come away with the victory. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Hawaii vs. San Diego State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Toss Up (52.5) San Diego State 30, Hawaii 23

Week 7 MWC Predictions

Hawaii Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 35.7% chance of a victory for the Rainbow Warriors.

The Rainbow Warriors are 1-3-1 against the spread this year.

Hawaii has a 1-2 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 6 points or more this year.

Rainbow Warriors games have hit the over in three out of five opportunities (60%).

The average over/under in Hawaii games this year is 5.9 more points than the point total of 52.5 for this outing.

San Diego State Betting Info (2023)

The Aztecs have a 69.2% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Aztecs' record against the spread is 3-2-0.

San Diego State has had two games (out of five) go over the total this season.

The over/under in this game is 52.5 points, 5.4 higher than the average total in San Diego State games this season.

Rainbow Warriors vs. Aztecs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed San Diego State 19.3 30.8 24.3 27.5 9.5 37.5 Hawaii 22.2 34.7 25.0 24.7 19.3 44.7

