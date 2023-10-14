The Vegas Golden Knights host the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday, October 14 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Here's our pick for who will capture the victory in Saturday's matchup.

Ducks vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this matchup calls for a final tally of Golden Knights 5, Ducks 1.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-350)

Golden Knights (-350) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-4.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Ducks vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Ducks Splits and Trends

The Ducks had a 23-47-12 record last season, and were 10-12-22 in contests that went to overtime.

In the 27 games Anaheim played that were decided by one goal, it picked up 31 points.

Last season the Ducks registered only one goal in 19 games, and they picked up two points (0-17-2).

When Anaheim scored two goals last season, they amassed 10 points (3-13-4 record).

The Ducks picked up 46 points in their 38 games when they scored three or more goals.

Last season Anaheim scored a lone power-play goal in 19 games, posting a record of 6-10-3.

When outshooting its opponent last season, Anaheim was 6-4-1 (13 points).

The Ducks were outshot by their opponents in 69 games last season, going 15-43-11 to record 41 points.

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 14th 3.26 Goals Scored 2.51 31st 11th 2.74 Goals Allowed 4.09 32nd 15th 31.5 Shots 28.4 28th 13th 30.9 Shots Allowed 39.1 32nd 18th 20.29% Power Play % 15.72% 31st 19th 77.44% Penalty Kill % 72.14% 31st

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Ducks vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.