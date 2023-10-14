Ducks vs. Golden Knights Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 14
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:51 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Vegas Golden Knights host the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday, October 14 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS.
Here's our pick for who will capture the victory in Saturday's matchup.
Ducks vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Saturday
Our computer model for this matchup calls for a final tally of Golden Knights 5, Ducks 1.
- Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-350)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-4.5)
Ducks vs Golden Knights Additional Info
Ducks Splits and Trends
- The Ducks had a 23-47-12 record last season, and were 10-12-22 in contests that went to overtime.
- In the 27 games Anaheim played that were decided by one goal, it picked up 31 points.
- Last season the Ducks registered only one goal in 19 games, and they picked up two points (0-17-2).
- When Anaheim scored two goals last season, they amassed 10 points (3-13-4 record).
- The Ducks picked up 46 points in their 38 games when they scored three or more goals.
- Last season Anaheim scored a lone power-play goal in 19 games, posting a record of 6-10-3.
- When outshooting its opponent last season, Anaheim was 6-4-1 (13 points).
- The Ducks were outshot by their opponents in 69 games last season, going 15-43-11 to record 41 points.
Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)
|Golden Knights Rank
|Golden Knights AVG
|Ducks AVG
|Ducks Rank
|14th
|3.26
|Goals Scored
|2.51
|31st
|11th
|2.74
|Goals Allowed
|4.09
|32nd
|15th
|31.5
|Shots
|28.4
|28th
|13th
|30.9
|Shots Allowed
|39.1
|32nd
|18th
|20.29%
|Power Play %
|15.72%
|31st
|19th
|77.44%
|Penalty Kill %
|72.14%
|31st
Ducks vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
