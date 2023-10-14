The Vegas Golden Knights and Anaheim Ducks hit the ice at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, October 14 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ducks vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-350) Ducks (+280) 6.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Ducks Betting Insights

The Ducks were an underdog in 21 games last season, with one upset wins (4.8%).

Anaheim was 1-2 as an underdog of +280 or longer on the moneyline last season.

The Ducks have a 26.3% chance to win this game (implied from the moneyline).

Last season, 43 of Anaheim's games featured more than 6.5 goals.

Ducks vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Ducks vs. Golden Knights Rankings

Golden Knights 2022-23 Total (Rank) Ducks 2022-23 Total (Rank) 267 (14th) Goals 206 (31st) 225 (11th) Goals Allowed 335 (32nd) 42 (25th) Power Play Goals 36 (30th) 44 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 78 (31st)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Ducks Advanced Stats

The Ducks had 206 goals last season (2.5 per game), 31st in the NHL.

Anaheim's total of 335 goals conceded (4.1 per game) was 32nd in the league.

With a goal differential of -129, they were 32nd in the league.

With 36 power-play goals (on 229 chances), Anaheim was 30th in the NHL.

The Ducks' power-play percentage (15.72) ranked them 31st in the league.

Anaheim had one shorthanded goal (32nd in league).

The Ducks' had the 31st-ranked penalty kill percentage (72.14%).

The Ducks were 27th in faceoff win percentage in the NHL (46.7%).

The 8.9% shooting percentage of Anaheim was 30th in the league.

The Ducks held their opponents scoreless one time.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.