Ducks vs. Golden Knights: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 6:16 AM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Vegas Golden Knights and Anaheim Ducks hit the ice at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, October 14 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Ducks vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-350)
|Ducks (+280)
|6.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Ducks Betting Insights
- The Ducks were an underdog in 21 games last season, with one upset wins (4.8%).
- Anaheim was 1-2 as an underdog of +280 or longer on the moneyline last season.
- The Ducks have a 26.3% chance to win this game (implied from the moneyline).
- Last season, 43 of Anaheim's games featured more than 6.5 goals.
Ducks vs Golden Knights Additional Info
Ducks vs. Golden Knights Rankings
|Golden Knights 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|Ducks 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|267 (14th)
|Goals
|206 (31st)
|225 (11th)
|Goals Allowed
|335 (32nd)
|42 (25th)
|Power Play Goals
|36 (30th)
|44 (10th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|78 (31st)
Ducks Advanced Stats
- The Ducks had 206 goals last season (2.5 per game), 31st in the NHL.
- Anaheim's total of 335 goals conceded (4.1 per game) was 32nd in the league.
- With a goal differential of -129, they were 32nd in the league.
- With 36 power-play goals (on 229 chances), Anaheim was 30th in the NHL.
- The Ducks' power-play percentage (15.72) ranked them 31st in the league.
- Anaheim had one shorthanded goal (32nd in league).
- The Ducks' had the 31st-ranked penalty kill percentage (72.14%).
- The Ducks were 27th in faceoff win percentage in the NHL (46.7%).
- The 8.9% shooting percentage of Anaheim was 30th in the league.
- The Ducks held their opponents scoreless one time.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.