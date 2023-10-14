Ducks vs. Golden Knights: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 14
Saturday will feature a projected one-sided NHL outing between the home favorite Vegas Golden Knights (2-0, -350 on the moneyline to win) and the Anaheim Ducks (0-0-0, +280 moneyline odds) at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS.
Ducks vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Ducks vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline
See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Golden Knights Moneyline
|Ducks Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-350
|+280
|6.5
Ducks vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends
- The Golden Knights have been a moneyline favorite two times this season (they went 2-0 in those games).
- Vegas has not played a game this season shorter than -350 moneyline odds.
- Anaheim has not played a game with bigger moneyline odds than +280.
