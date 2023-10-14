Saturday will feature a projected one-sided NHL outing between the home favorite Vegas Golden Knights (2-0, -350 on the moneyline to win) and the Anaheim Ducks (0-0-0, +280 moneyline odds) at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS.

Ducks vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Ducks vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline

Ducks vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends

The Golden Knights have been a moneyline favorite two times this season (they went 2-0 in those games).

Vegas has not played a game this season shorter than -350 moneyline odds.

Anaheim has not played a game with bigger moneyline odds than +280.

