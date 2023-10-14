The Vegas Golden Knights host the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday, October 14 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Ducks vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Ducks Stats & Trends (2022)

The Ducks conceded 4.1 goals per game (335 in total), 32nd in the NHL.

The Ducks' 206 goals last season (2.5 per game) ranked them 31st in the league.

With a goal differential of -129, they were 32nd in the league.

With 36 power-play goals (on 229 chances), the Ducks were 30th in the NHL.

The Ducks scored on 15.72% of their power plays, No. 31 in the NHL.

Ducks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Trevor Zegras 81 23 42 65 75 31 41.4% Alex Killorn 82 27 37 64 54 40 50% Troy Terry 70 23 38 61 27 43 100% Cam Fowler 82 10 38 48 48 34 - Mason McTavish 80 17 26 43 32 29 42.3%

Golden Knights Stats & Trends (2022)

The Golden Knights were 11th in goals against, allowing 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in NHL play.

The Golden Knights ranked 14th in the league last season with 267 goals scored (3.3 per game).

Their goal differential (+42) made them ninth-best in the league.

The 42 power-play goals the Golden Knights put up last season (on 207 power-play chances) ranked 25th in the NHL.

The Golden Knights' 20.29% power-play conversion rate was 18th in the league.

Golden Knights Key Players