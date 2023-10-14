How to Watch the Ducks vs. Golden Knights Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 14
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 10:12 AM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Vegas Golden Knights host the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday, October 14 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS.
The Golden Knights-Ducks game can be watched on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS, so tune in to catch the action.
Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
Ducks vs Golden Knights Additional Info
Ducks Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Ducks conceded 4.1 goals per game (335 in total), 32nd in the NHL.
- The Ducks' 206 goals last season (2.5 per game) ranked them 31st in the league.
- With a goal differential of -129, they were 32nd in the league.
- With 36 power-play goals (on 229 chances), the Ducks were 30th in the NHL.
- The Ducks scored on 15.72% of their power plays, No. 31 in the NHL.
Ducks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Trevor Zegras
|81
|23
|42
|65
|75
|31
|41.4%
|Alex Killorn
|82
|27
|37
|64
|54
|40
|50%
|Troy Terry
|70
|23
|38
|61
|27
|43
|100%
|Cam Fowler
|82
|10
|38
|48
|48
|34
|-
|Mason McTavish
|80
|17
|26
|43
|32
|29
|42.3%
Golden Knights Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Golden Knights were 11th in goals against, allowing 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in NHL play.
- The Golden Knights ranked 14th in the league last season with 267 goals scored (3.3 per game).
- Their goal differential (+42) made them ninth-best in the league.
- The 42 power-play goals the Golden Knights put up last season (on 207 power-play chances) ranked 25th in the NHL.
- The Golden Knights' 20.29% power-play conversion rate was 18th in the league.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|67
|27
|39
|66
|54
|47
|45.3%
|Chandler Stephenson
|81
|16
|49
|65
|30
|64
|58.1%
|Jonathan Marchessault
|76
|28
|29
|57
|30
|40
|37.5%
|Alex Pietrangelo
|73
|11
|43
|54
|52
|56
|100%
|William Karlsson
|82
|14
|39
|53
|33
|44
|55.3%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.