Entering a game against the Vegas Golden Knights (2-0), the Anaheim Ducks (0-0-0) will be keeping their eye on two players on the injury report. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 at T-Mobile Arena.

Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Isac Lundestrom C Out Achilles Leo Carlsson C Out Lower Body

Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Zach Whitecloud D Out Undisclosed Alec Martinez D Out Undisclosed

Ducks vs. Golden Knights Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Arena: T-Mobile Arena

Ducks Season Insights (2022-23)

The Ducks' 206 goals last season (2.5 per game) ranked them 31st in the league.

Anaheim allowed 335 total goals (4.1 per game), 32nd in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -129, they were 32nd in the league.

Golden Knights Season Insights (2022-23)

The Golden Knights' 267 goals scored last season (3.3 per game) ranked 14th in the NHL.

Vegas allowed 225 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking 11th in NHL action in goals against.

Their +42 goal differential was ninth-best in the league.

Ducks vs. Golden Knights Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-350) Ducks (+280) 6.5

