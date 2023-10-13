As part of today's qualifying qualification round 1 (eight matches), No. 103-ranked Pavel Kotov and No. 161 Vitaliy Sachko will be going head-to-head at Kungliga Tennishallen in Stockholm, Sweden.

Stockholm Open Info

Tournament: Stockholm Open

Stockholm Open Round: Qualifying round

Qualifying round Date: October 14

October 14 TV Channel:

Venue: Kungliga Tennishallen

Kungliga Tennishallen Location: Stockholm, Sweden

Stockholm, Sweden Court Surface: Hard

Today's Matches Info

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog Dino Prizmic vs. Timofey Skatov Qualifying Qualification Round 1 5:00 AM ET Prizmic (-275) Skatov (+195) Tomas Machac vs. Duje Ajdukovic Qualifying Qualification Round 1 5:00 AM ET Machac (-800) Ajdukovic (+475) Filip Misolic vs. Leandro Riedi Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:20 AM ET Riedi (-275) Misolic (+195) Liam Broady vs. Sebastian Eriksson Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:20 AM ET Broady (-10000) Eriksson (+1150) Radu Albot vs. Jonathan Mridha Qualifying Qualification Round 1 7:40 AM ET Albot (-3000) Mridha (+900) Pavel Kotov vs. Vitaliy Sachko Qualifying Qualification Round 1 7:40 AM ET Kotov (-185) Sachko (+135) Benjamin Hassan vs. Andrea Vavassori Qualifying Qualification Round 1 9:00 AM ET Vavassori (-165) Hassan (+125) Damir Dzumhur vs. Otto Virtanen Qualifying Qualification Round 1 9:00 AM ET Virtanen (-155) Dzumhur (+115)

