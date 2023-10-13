Men's Stockholm Open Preview: How to Watch, Odds
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:25 PM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
As part of today's qualifying qualification round 1 (eight matches), No. 103-ranked Pavel Kotov and No. 161 Vitaliy Sachko will be going head-to-head at Kungliga Tennishallen in Stockholm, Sweden.
Stockholm Open Info
- Tournament: Stockholm Open
- Round: Qualifying round
- Date: October 14
- TV Channel:
- Venue: Kungliga Tennishallen
- Location: Stockholm, Sweden
- Court Surface: Hard
Today's Matches Info
|Match
|Round
|Match Time
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Dino Prizmic vs. Timofey Skatov
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|5:00 AM ET
|Prizmic (-275)
|Skatov (+195)
|Tomas Machac vs. Duje Ajdukovic
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|5:00 AM ET
|Machac (-800)
|Ajdukovic (+475)
|Filip Misolic vs. Leandro Riedi
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|6:20 AM ET
|Riedi (-275)
|Misolic (+195)
|Liam Broady vs. Sebastian Eriksson
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|6:20 AM ET
|Broady (-10000)
|Eriksson (+1150)
|Radu Albot vs. Jonathan Mridha
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|7:40 AM ET
|Albot (-3000)
|Mridha (+900)
|Pavel Kotov vs. Vitaliy Sachko
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|7:40 AM ET
|Kotov (-185)
|Sachko (+135)
|Benjamin Hassan vs. Andrea Vavassori
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|9:00 AM ET
|Vavassori (-165)
|Hassan (+125)
|Damir Dzumhur vs. Otto Virtanen
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|9:00 AM ET
|Virtanen (-155)
|Dzumhur (+115)
