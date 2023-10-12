In one of the many compelling matchups on the NFL slate in Week 6, the San Francisco 49ers and the Cleveland Browns take the field at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Below you'll find NFL player prop bets for each and every matchup on this week's slate -- NFL prop bets are one of the most fun ways to get in on the action.

Broncos at Chiefs

Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on October 12

8:15 PM ET on October 12 Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Live Stream: NBC (Watch this game on Fubo!)

NBC (Watch this game on Fubo!) Patrick Mahomes II Props: 268.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

268.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) Russell Wilson Props: 218.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-118) / 19.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

Ravens at Titans

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET on October 15

9:30 AM ET on October 15 Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Live Stream: NFL Network (Watch this game on Fubo!)

NFL Network (Watch this game on Fubo!) Derrick Henry Props: 65.5 RUSH YDS (O:-118 | U:-115) / 10.5 REC YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)

65.5 RUSH YDS (O:-118 | U:-115) / 10.5 REC YDS (O:-111 | U:-118) Lamar Jackson Props: 223.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 42.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

Seahawks at Bengals

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 15

1:00 PM ET on October 15 Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!) Ja'Marr Chase Props: 84.5 REC YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)

84.5 REC YDS (O:-111 | U:-118) Kenneth Walker III Props: 64.5 RUSH YDS (O:-118 | U:-111) / 10.5 REC YDS (O:-110 | U:-120)

Panthers at Dolphins

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 15

1:00 PM ET on October 15 Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

49ers at Browns

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 15

1:00 PM ET on October 15 Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Vikings at Bears

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 15

1:00 PM ET on October 15 Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!) Justin Fields Props: 188.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 50.5 RUSH YDS (O:-118 | U:-111)

188.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 50.5 RUSH YDS (O:-118 | U:-111) Kirk Cousins Props: 249.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 2.5 RUSH YDS (O:-110 | U:-120)

Colts at Jaguars

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 15

1:00 PM ET on October 15 Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Saints at Texans

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 15

1:00 PM ET on October 15 Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Commanders at Falcons

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 15

1:00 PM ET on October 15 Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!) Desmond Ridder Props: 202.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 11.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)

202.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 11.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118) Sam Howell Props: 240.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

Patriots at Raiders

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on October 15

4:05 PM ET on October 15 Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Cardinals at Rams

Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on October 15

4:25 PM ET on October 15 Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Lions at Buccaneers

Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on October 15

4:25 PM ET on October 15 Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Eagles at Jets

Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on October 15

4:25 PM ET on October 15 Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Giants at Bills

Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on October 15

8:20 PM ET on October 15 Location: Orchard Park, New York

Orchard Park, New York Live Stream: NBC (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Cowboys at Chargers

Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on October 16

8:15 PM ET on October 16 Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California Live Stream: ESPN (Watch this game on Fubo!)

