Will Smith vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 3
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 12:35 AM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Will Smith, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Brandon Pfaadt and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Wednesday at 9:07 PM ET. The teams will match up in NLDS Game 3 with the Diamondbacks up 2-0.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .261 with 21 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 63 walks.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 69th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 26th and he is 71st in slugging.
- Smith has recorded a hit in 80 of 127 games this year (63.0%), including 35 multi-hit games (27.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 15.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Smith has had at least one RBI in 42.5% of his games this year (54 of 127), with two or more RBI 19 times (15.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 66 times this season (52.0%), including 12 games with multiple runs (9.4%).
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|60
|.271
|AVG
|.250
|.354
|OBP
|.365
|.475
|SLG
|.397
|22
|XBH
|20
|13
|HR
|6
|41
|RBI
|35
|54/27
|K/BB
|35/36
|0
|SB
|3
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (197 total, 1.2 per game).
- Pfaadt (3-9 with a 5.72 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 19th of the season.
- His last appearance came on Tuesday, Oct. 3 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty threw 2 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.72, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents have a .282 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.