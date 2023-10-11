The Los Angeles Dodgers and Will Smith, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Brandon Pfaadt and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Wednesday at 9:07 PM ET. The teams will match up in NLDS Game 3 with the Diamondbacks up 2-0.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
  • TV Channel: TBS
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Will Smith At The Plate

  • Smith is batting .261 with 21 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 63 walks.
  • Among qualified hitters, he ranks 69th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 26th and he is 71st in slugging.
  • Smith has recorded a hit in 80 of 127 games this year (63.0%), including 35 multi-hit games (27.6%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 15.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Smith has had at least one RBI in 42.5% of his games this year (54 of 127), with two or more RBI 19 times (15.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored at least once 66 times this season (52.0%), including 12 games with multiple runs (9.4%).

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
63 GP 60
.271 AVG .250
.354 OBP .365
.475 SLG .397
22 XBH 20
13 HR 6
41 RBI 35
54/27 K/BB 35/36
0 SB 3

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (197 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Pfaadt (3-9 with a 5.72 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 19th of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Tuesday, Oct. 3 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty threw 2 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.72, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents have a .282 batting average against him.
