The Los Angeles Dodgers and Will Smith, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Brandon Pfaadt and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Wednesday at 9:07 PM ET. The teams will match up in NLDS Game 3 with the Diamondbacks up 2-0.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt

Brandon Pfaadt TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .261 with 21 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 63 walks.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 69th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 26th and he is 71st in slugging.

Smith has recorded a hit in 80 of 127 games this year (63.0%), including 35 multi-hit games (27.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 15.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Smith has had at least one RBI in 42.5% of his games this year (54 of 127), with two or more RBI 19 times (15.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 66 times this season (52.0%), including 12 games with multiple runs (9.4%).

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 60 .271 AVG .250 .354 OBP .365 .475 SLG .397 22 XBH 20 13 HR 6 41 RBI 35 54/27 K/BB 35/36 0 SB 3

