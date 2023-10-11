Mookie Betts -- with a slugging percentage of .294 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the mound, on October 11 at 9:07 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 3 of the NLDS. The Diamondbacks own a 2-0 series lead.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
  • TV Channel: TBS
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

  • Betts leads Los Angeles in total hits (179) this season while batting .307 with 80 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters, he ranks sixth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks sixth and he is fifth in slugging.
  • In 74.0% of his 154 games this season, Betts has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 46 multi-hit games.
  • In 33 games this year, he has homered (21.4%, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate).
  • Betts has picked up an RBI in 62 games this year (40.3%), with two or more RBI in 27 of those contests (17.5%).
  • He has scored in 89 games this season (57.8%), including 31 multi-run games (20.1%).

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
76 GP 76
.334 AVG .279
.432 OBP .385
.662 SLG .498
45 XBH 35
24 HR 15
55 RBI 52
54/46 K/BB 53/50
5 SB 9

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.48 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (197 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Diamondbacks will send Pfaadt (3-9) out for his 19th start of the season. He is 3-9 with a 5.72 ERA and 94 strikeouts through 96 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday, Oct. 3 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw 2 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • In 19 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 5.72, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .282 against him.
