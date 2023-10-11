Mookie Betts -- with a slugging percentage of .294 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the mound, on October 11 at 9:07 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 3 of the NLDS. The Diamondbacks own a 2-0 series lead.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts leads Los Angeles in total hits (179) this season while batting .307 with 80 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks sixth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks sixth and he is fifth in slugging.

In 74.0% of his 154 games this season, Betts has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 46 multi-hit games.

In 33 games this year, he has homered (21.4%, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate).

Betts has picked up an RBI in 62 games this year (40.3%), with two or more RBI in 27 of those contests (17.5%).

He has scored in 89 games this season (57.8%), including 31 multi-run games (20.1%).

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 76 GP 76 .334 AVG .279 .432 OBP .385 .662 SLG .498 45 XBH 35 24 HR 15 55 RBI 52 54/46 K/BB 53/50 5 SB 9

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings