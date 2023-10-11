Mookie Betts vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 3
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 12:35 AM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Mookie Betts -- with a slugging percentage of .294 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the mound, on October 11 at 9:07 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 3 of the NLDS. The Diamondbacks own a 2-0 series lead.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts leads Los Angeles in total hits (179) this season while batting .307 with 80 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks sixth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks sixth and he is fifth in slugging.
- In 74.0% of his 154 games this season, Betts has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 46 multi-hit games.
- In 33 games this year, he has homered (21.4%, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate).
- Betts has picked up an RBI in 62 games this year (40.3%), with two or more RBI in 27 of those contests (17.5%).
- He has scored in 89 games this season (57.8%), including 31 multi-run games (20.1%).
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|76
|.334
|AVG
|.279
|.432
|OBP
|.385
|.662
|SLG
|.498
|45
|XBH
|35
|24
|HR
|15
|55
|RBI
|52
|54/46
|K/BB
|53/50
|5
|SB
|9
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.48 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (197 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Diamondbacks will send Pfaadt (3-9) out for his 19th start of the season. He is 3-9 with a 5.72 ERA and 94 strikeouts through 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday, Oct. 3 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw 2 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 5.72, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .282 against him.
