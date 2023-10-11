Miguel Rojas vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 3
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 12:34 AM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Miguel Rojas (batting .304 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Pfaadt. First pitch is at 9:07 PM ET. The Diamondbacks have a 2-0 series lead entering into Game 3 of the NLDS.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas has 16 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 26 walks while hitting .236.
- Rojas has reached base via a hit in 69 games this season (of 126 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.
- In five games this season, he has hit a long ball (4.0%, and 1.2% of his trips to the dish).
- In 25 games this season (19.8%), Rojas has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (3.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 31.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.1%.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|59
|.228
|AVG
|.245
|.286
|OBP
|.293
|.342
|SLG
|.302
|14
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|1
|21
|RBI
|10
|27/14
|K/BB
|21/12
|4
|SB
|4
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (197 total, 1.2 per game).
- Pfaadt (3-9 with a 5.72 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 19th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, Oct. 3 against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander tossed 2 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 5.72, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .282 against him.
