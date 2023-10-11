On Wednesday, Miguel Rojas (batting .304 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Pfaadt. First pitch is at 9:07 PM ET. The Diamondbacks have a 2-0 series lead entering into Game 3 of the NLDS.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt

Brandon Pfaadt TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas has 16 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 26 walks while hitting .236.

Rojas has reached base via a hit in 69 games this season (of 126 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.

In five games this season, he has hit a long ball (4.0%, and 1.2% of his trips to the dish).

In 25 games this season (19.8%), Rojas has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (3.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 31.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.1%.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 59 .228 AVG .245 .286 OBP .293 .342 SLG .302 14 XBH 8 4 HR 1 21 RBI 10 27/14 K/BB 21/12 4 SB 4

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings