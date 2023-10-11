Max Muncy vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 3
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 12:35 AM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Max Muncy -- with a slugging percentage of .231 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the mound, on October 11 at 9:07 PM ET. The Diamondbacks have a 2-0 series lead going into Game 3 of the NLDS.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on Max Muncy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy is batting .212 with 17 doubles, a triple, 36 home runs and 85 walks.
- He ranks 131st in batting average, 58th in on base percentage, and 36th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.
- In 75 of 137 games this season (54.7%) Muncy has had a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (17.5%).
- In 22.6% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 6.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 44.5% of his games this season, Muncy has tallied at least one RBI. In 26 of those games (19.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- He has scored in 54.0% of his games this season (74 of 137), with two or more runs 18 times (13.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|69
|.227
|AVG
|.198
|.358
|OBP
|.310
|.498
|SLG
|.455
|24
|XBH
|30
|19
|HR
|17
|45
|RBI
|60
|68/45
|K/BB
|85/40
|0
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 197 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Pfaadt (3-9 with a 5.72 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 19th of the season.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, Oct. 3 against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty tossed 2 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 5.72 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .282 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.