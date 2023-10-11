Max Muncy -- with a slugging percentage of .231 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the mound, on October 11 at 9:07 PM ET. The Diamondbacks have a 2-0 series lead going into Game 3 of the NLDS.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy is batting .212 with 17 doubles, a triple, 36 home runs and 85 walks.

He ranks 131st in batting average, 58th in on base percentage, and 36th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.

In 75 of 137 games this season (54.7%) Muncy has had a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (17.5%).

In 22.6% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 6.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 44.5% of his games this season, Muncy has tallied at least one RBI. In 26 of those games (19.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

He has scored in 54.0% of his games this season (74 of 137), with two or more runs 18 times (13.1%).

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 69 .227 AVG .198 .358 OBP .310 .498 SLG .455 24 XBH 30 19 HR 17 45 RBI 60 68/45 K/BB 85/40 0 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings