Max Muncy -- with a slugging percentage of .231 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the mound, on October 11 at 9:07 PM ET. The Diamondbacks have a 2-0 series lead going into Game 3 of the NLDS.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
  • TV Channel: TBS
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Max Muncy At The Plate

  • Muncy is batting .212 with 17 doubles, a triple, 36 home runs and 85 walks.
  • He ranks 131st in batting average, 58th in on base percentage, and 36th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.
  • In 75 of 137 games this season (54.7%) Muncy has had a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (17.5%).
  • In 22.6% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 6.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 44.5% of his games this season, Muncy has tallied at least one RBI. In 26 of those games (19.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
  • He has scored in 54.0% of his games this season (74 of 137), with two or more runs 18 times (13.1%).

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
65 GP 69
.227 AVG .198
.358 OBP .310
.498 SLG .455
24 XBH 30
19 HR 17
45 RBI 60
68/45 K/BB 85/40
0 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 197 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
  • Pfaadt (3-9 with a 5.72 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 19th of the season.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, Oct. 3 against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty tossed 2 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 24-year-old has a 5.72 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .282 to his opponents.
