Kings vs. Avalanche: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:47 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Avalanche go on the road to take on the Los Angeles Kings for the first game of the season on Wednesday, October 11 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and Max.
Kings vs. Avalanche Game Info
- When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Avalanche (-115)
|Kings (-105)
|6
Kings Betting Insights
- The Kings claimed an upset victory in six, or 35.3%, of the 17 games they played as an underdog last season.
- Los Angeles had 17 games last season as an underdog by -105 or longer, and went 6-11.
- The Kings have a 51.2% chance to win this game (implied from the moneyline).
- Last season, 58 of Los Angeles' games featured more than 6 goals.
Kings vs Avalanche Additional Info
Kings vs. Avalanche Rankings
|Avalanche 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|Kings 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|274 (10th)
|Goals
|274 (10th)
|223 (9th)
|Goals Allowed
|254 (16th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|68 (4th)
|52 (15th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|65 (27th)
Kings Advanced Stats
- With 274 goals (3.3 per game) last season, the Kings had the NHL's 10th-best offense.
- Los Angeles conceded 254 total goals (3.1 per game), 16th in the league.
- Their +20 goal differential was 14th in the league.
- Los Angeles had 68 power-play goals (fourth-most in NHL) on 269 chances.
- The Kings scored on 25.28% of their power plays, No. 4 in the NHL.
- Los Angeles had seven shorthanded goals (16th in NHL).
- The 75.84% penalty-kill percentage of the Kings was 24th in the NHL.
- At 53.3%, the Kings had the league's third-best faceoff win percentage.
- The 10.3% shooting percentage of Los Angeles was 12th in the league.
- The Kings shut out their opponents three times.
