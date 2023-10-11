The Colorado Avalanche go on the road to take on the Los Angeles Kings for the first game of the season on Wednesday, October 11 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Kings vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-115) Kings (-105) 6

Kings Betting Insights

The Kings claimed an upset victory in six, or 35.3%, of the 17 games they played as an underdog last season.

Los Angeles had 17 games last season as an underdog by -105 or longer, and went 6-11.

The Kings have a 51.2% chance to win this game (implied from the moneyline).

Last season, 58 of Los Angeles' games featured more than 6 goals.

Kings vs Avalanche Additional Info

Kings vs. Avalanche Rankings

Avalanche 2022-23 Total (Rank) Kings 2022-23 Total (Rank) 274 (10th) Goals 274 (10th) 223 (9th) Goals Allowed 254 (16th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 68 (4th) 52 (15th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 65 (27th)

Kings Advanced Stats

With 274 goals (3.3 per game) last season, the Kings had the NHL's 10th-best offense.

Los Angeles conceded 254 total goals (3.1 per game), 16th in the league.

Their +20 goal differential was 14th in the league.

Los Angeles had 68 power-play goals (fourth-most in NHL) on 269 chances.

The Kings scored on 25.28% of their power plays, No. 4 in the NHL.

Los Angeles had seven shorthanded goals (16th in NHL).

The 75.84% penalty-kill percentage of the Kings was 24th in the NHL.

At 53.3%, the Kings had the league's third-best faceoff win percentage.

The 10.3% shooting percentage of Los Angeles was 12th in the league.

The Kings shut out their opponents three times.

