The Los Angeles Kings and Colorado Avalanche take the ice for the season opener at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday, October 11 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT.

As the puck drops for the beginning of the NHL season, here is who we project to bring home the win in Wednesday's action.

Kings vs. Avalanche Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer model for this game expects a final result of Kings 4, Avalanche 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (-110)

Kings (-110) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-0.6)

Kings Splits and Trends

The Kings had a 47-25-10 record overall, with a 12-11-23 record in games that went to overtime, last season.

Los Angeles was 17-7-8 (42 points) in its 32 games decided by one goal.

The 10 times last season the Kings finished a game with just one goal, they went 1-6-3 (five points).

Los Angeles scored exactly two goals in 16 games last season (4-9-3 record, 11 points).

The Kings scored three or more goals 58 times, and went 44-9-5 in those games (to record 93 points).

In the 30 games when Los Angeles recorded a single power-play goal, it registered 33 points by finishing 15-12-3.

In the 61 games when it outshot its opponent, Los Angeles was 36-20-5 (77 points).

The Kings were outshot by their opponent 21 times, and went 9-7-5 (23 points).

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Kings Rank Kings AVG Avalanche AVG Avalanche Rank 10th 3.34 Goals Scored 3.34 10th 16th 3.10 Goals Allowed 2.72 9th 11th 32.4 Shots 33.3 8th 4th 27.9 Shots Allowed 31.0 14th 4th 25.28% Power Play % 24.52% 6th 24th 75.84% Penalty Kill % 79.03% 17th

Kings vs. Avalanche Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

