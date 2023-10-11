Kings vs. Avalanche Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 11
The Los Angeles Kings and Colorado Avalanche take the ice for the season opener at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday, October 11 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT.
As the puck drops for the beginning of the NHL season, here is who we project to bring home the win in Wednesday's action.
Kings vs. Avalanche Predictions for Wednesday
Our computer model for this game expects a final result of Kings 4, Avalanche 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Kings (-110)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-0.6)
Kings Splits and Trends
- The Kings had a 47-25-10 record overall, with a 12-11-23 record in games that went to overtime, last season.
- Los Angeles was 17-7-8 (42 points) in its 32 games decided by one goal.
- The 10 times last season the Kings finished a game with just one goal, they went 1-6-3 (five points).
- Los Angeles scored exactly two goals in 16 games last season (4-9-3 record, 11 points).
- The Kings scored three or more goals 58 times, and went 44-9-5 in those games (to record 93 points).
- In the 30 games when Los Angeles recorded a single power-play goal, it registered 33 points by finishing 15-12-3.
- In the 61 games when it outshot its opponent, Los Angeles was 36-20-5 (77 points).
- The Kings were outshot by their opponent 21 times, and went 9-7-5 (23 points).
Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)
|Kings Rank
|Kings AVG
|Avalanche AVG
|Avalanche Rank
|10th
|3.34
|Goals Scored
|3.34
|10th
|16th
|3.10
|Goals Allowed
|2.72
|9th
|11th
|32.4
|Shots
|33.3
|8th
|4th
|27.9
|Shots Allowed
|31.0
|14th
|4th
|25.28%
|Power Play %
|24.52%
|6th
|24th
|75.84%
|Penalty Kill %
|79.03%
|17th
Kings vs. Avalanche Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
