In a season opener for both squads, the Colorado Avalanche will visit the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday, October 11.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

TNT and Max is the spot to tune in to watch the Avalanche and the Kings hit the ice.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Kings vs Avalanche Additional Info

Kings Stats & Trends (2022)

The Kings' total of 254 goals allowed (3.1 per game) was 16th in the NHL.

With 274 goals (3.3 per game) last season, the Kings had the NHL's 10th-best offense.

With a goal differential of +20, they were 14th in the league.

The Kings had 68 power-play goals (fourth-most in NHL) on 269 chances.

The Kings had the league's fourth-best power-play percentage (25.28%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Anze Kopitar 82 28 46 74 49 46 55.9% Kevin Fiala 69 23 49 72 37 18 50% Adrian Kempe 82 41 26 67 39 24 31.4% Pierre-Luc Dubois 73 27 36 63 47 40 48.9% Viktor Arvidsson 77 26 33 59 35 19 40.3%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Avalanche Stats & Trends (2022)

Defensively, the Avalanche were one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, allowing 223 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank ninth.

The Avalanche's 274 total goals (3.3 per game) made them the 10th-best scoring team in the league last season.

Their goal differential (+51) made them eighth-best in the league.

The 64 power-play goals the Avalanche put up last season (on 261 power-play chances) were the fifth-most in the NHL.

The Avalanche had the league's sixth-best power-play conversion rate (24.52%).

Avalanche Key Players