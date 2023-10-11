How to Watch the Kings vs. Avalanche Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 11
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:12 AM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
In a season opener for both squads, the Colorado Avalanche will visit the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday, October 11.
TNT and Max is the spot to tune in to watch the Avalanche and the Kings hit the ice.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
Kings vs Avalanche Additional Info
Kings Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Kings' total of 254 goals allowed (3.1 per game) was 16th in the NHL.
- With 274 goals (3.3 per game) last season, the Kings had the NHL's 10th-best offense.
- With a goal differential of +20, they were 14th in the league.
- The Kings had 68 power-play goals (fourth-most in NHL) on 269 chances.
- The Kings had the league's fourth-best power-play percentage (25.28%).
Kings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Anze Kopitar
|82
|28
|46
|74
|49
|46
|55.9%
|Kevin Fiala
|69
|23
|49
|72
|37
|18
|50%
|Adrian Kempe
|82
|41
|26
|67
|39
|24
|31.4%
|Pierre-Luc Dubois
|73
|27
|36
|63
|47
|40
|48.9%
|Viktor Arvidsson
|77
|26
|33
|59
|35
|19
|40.3%
Avalanche Stats & Trends (2022)
- Defensively, the Avalanche were one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, allowing 223 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank ninth.
- The Avalanche's 274 total goals (3.3 per game) made them the 10th-best scoring team in the league last season.
- Their goal differential (+51) made them eighth-best in the league.
- The 64 power-play goals the Avalanche put up last season (on 261 power-play chances) were the fifth-most in the NHL.
- The Avalanche had the league's sixth-best power-play conversion rate (24.52%).
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nathan MacKinnon
|71
|42
|69
|111
|47
|43
|44.4%
|Mikko Rantanen
|82
|55
|50
|105
|45
|61
|49%
|Cale Makar
|60
|17
|49
|66
|48
|50
|-
|Artturi Lehkonen
|64
|21
|30
|51
|12
|26
|17.4%
|Devon Toews
|80
|7
|43
|50
|39
|45
|-
