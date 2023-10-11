On Wednesday, Jason Heyward (.200 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Pfaadt. First pitch is at 9:07 PM ET. The teams will meet for Game 3 of the NLDS. The Diamondbacks own a 2-0 series lead.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

Heyward has 23 doubles, 15 home runs and 34 walks while hitting .269.

Heyward has had a hit in 57 of 124 games this year (46.0%), including multiple hits 25 times (20.2%).

Looking at the 124 games he has played this season, he's homered in 15 of them (12.1%), and in 4% of his trips to the dish.

Heyward has driven in a run in 25 games this year (20.2%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (9.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 46 of 124 games this year, and more than once 10 times.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 59 .244 AVG .293 .319 OBP .359 .475 SLG .471 19 XBH 19 9 HR 6 22 RBI 18 35/17 K/BB 29/17 1 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings