Jason Heyward vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 3
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 12:35 AM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Jason Heyward (.200 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Pfaadt. First pitch is at 9:07 PM ET. The teams will meet for Game 3 of the NLDS. The Diamondbacks own a 2-0 series lead.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.
Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Jason Heyward At The Plate
- Heyward has 23 doubles, 15 home runs and 34 walks while hitting .269.
- Heyward has had a hit in 57 of 124 games this year (46.0%), including multiple hits 25 times (20.2%).
- Looking at the 124 games he has played this season, he's homered in 15 of them (12.1%), and in 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Heyward has driven in a run in 25 games this year (20.2%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (9.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 46 of 124 games this year, and more than once 10 times.
Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|59
|.244
|AVG
|.293
|.319
|OBP
|.359
|.475
|SLG
|.471
|19
|XBH
|19
|9
|HR
|6
|22
|RBI
|18
|35/17
|K/BB
|29/17
|1
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (197 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Diamondbacks are sending Pfaadt (3-9) to the mound for his 19th start of the season. He is 3-9 with a 5.72 ERA and 94 strikeouts through 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday, Oct. 3 against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty tossed 2 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.72, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents have a .282 batting average against him.
