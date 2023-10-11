The Los Angeles Dodgers, including James Outman (hitting .273 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, five walks and four RBI), battle starter Brandon Pfaadt and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Wednesday at 9:07 PM ET. The Diamondbacks are holding a 2-0 series lead entering into Game 3 of the NLDS.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman has 16 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 68 walks while batting .248.

He ranks 99th in batting average, 33rd in on base percentage, and 74th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.

In 54.6% of his games this year (83 of 152), Outman has picked up at least one hit, and in 28 of those games (18.4%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in 13.2% of his games in 2023 (20 of 152), and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 28.3% of his games this season, Outman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored a run in 68 games this year, with multiple runs 17 times.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 75 GP 75 .249 AVG .248 .356 OBP .350 .404 SLG .465 17 XBH 25 8 HR 15 36 RBI 34 86/33 K/BB 95/35 10 SB 6

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings