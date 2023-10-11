James Outman vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 3
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 12:35 AM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including James Outman (hitting .273 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, five walks and four RBI), battle starter Brandon Pfaadt and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Wednesday at 9:07 PM ET. The Diamondbacks are holding a 2-0 series lead entering into Game 3 of the NLDS.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman has 16 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 68 walks while batting .248.
- He ranks 99th in batting average, 33rd in on base percentage, and 74th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- In 54.6% of his games this year (83 of 152), Outman has picked up at least one hit, and in 28 of those games (18.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in 13.2% of his games in 2023 (20 of 152), and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 28.3% of his games this season, Outman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored a run in 68 games this year, with multiple runs 17 times.
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|75
|.249
|AVG
|.248
|.356
|OBP
|.350
|.404
|SLG
|.465
|17
|XBH
|25
|8
|HR
|15
|36
|RBI
|34
|86/33
|K/BB
|95/35
|10
|SB
|6
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 197 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Pfaadt (3-9 with a 5.72 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 19th of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday, Oct. 3 against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander went 2 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 5.72 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .282 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.