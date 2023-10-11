The Los Angeles Dodgers, including James Outman (hitting .273 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, five walks and four RBI), battle starter Brandon Pfaadt and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Wednesday at 9:07 PM ET. The Diamondbacks are holding a 2-0 series lead entering into Game 3 of the NLDS.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
  • TV Channel: TBS
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

James Outman At The Plate

  • Outman has 16 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 68 walks while batting .248.
  • He ranks 99th in batting average, 33rd in on base percentage, and 74th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.
  • In 54.6% of his games this year (83 of 152), Outman has picked up at least one hit, and in 28 of those games (18.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has hit a home run in 13.2% of his games in 2023 (20 of 152), and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 28.3% of his games this season, Outman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored a run in 68 games this year, with multiple runs 17 times.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
75 GP 75
.249 AVG .248
.356 OBP .350
.404 SLG .465
17 XBH 25
8 HR 15
36 RBI 34
86/33 K/BB 95/35
10 SB 6

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 197 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
  • Pfaadt (3-9 with a 5.72 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 19th of the season.
  • In his most recent outing on Tuesday, Oct. 3 against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander went 2 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 24-year-old has a 5.72 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .282 to opposing hitters.
