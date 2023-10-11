Freddie Freeman vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 3
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 12:32 AM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Freddie Freeman (.250 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Wednesday at 9:07 PM ET. The clubs will match up in Game 3 of the NLDS. The Diamondbacks have a 2-0 series lead.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman leads Los Angeles in OBP (.410), slugging percentage (.567) and OPS (.976) this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks third in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.
- Freeman has had a hit in 123 of 163 games this year (75.5%), including multiple hits 62 times (38.0%).
- In 27 games this season, he has hit a home run (16.6%, and 4% of his trips to the plate).
- Freeman has driven in a run in 64 games this year (39.3%), including 23 games with more than one RBI (14.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 13 contests.
- He has scored in 56.4% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 20.9%.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|80
|.312
|AVG
|.351
|.373
|OBP
|.445
|.517
|SLG
|.617
|40
|XBH
|50
|13
|HR
|16
|44
|RBI
|58
|59/31
|K/BB
|62/41
|13
|SB
|10
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (197 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Diamondbacks are sending Pfaadt (3-9) to the mound for his 19th start of the season. He is 3-9 with a 5.72 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday, Oct. 3 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went 2 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 5.72 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .282 to his opponents.
