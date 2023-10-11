The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Freddie Freeman (.250 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Wednesday at 9:07 PM ET. The clubs will match up in Game 3 of the NLDS. The Diamondbacks have a 2-0 series lead.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

9:07 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt

Brandon Pfaadt TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman leads Los Angeles in OBP (.410), slugging percentage (.567) and OPS (.976) this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks third in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.

Freeman has had a hit in 123 of 163 games this year (75.5%), including multiple hits 62 times (38.0%).

In 27 games this season, he has hit a home run (16.6%, and 4% of his trips to the plate).

Freeman has driven in a run in 64 games this year (39.3%), including 23 games with more than one RBI (14.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 13 contests.

He has scored in 56.4% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 20.9%.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 81 GP 80 .312 AVG .351 .373 OBP .445 .517 SLG .617 40 XBH 50 13 HR 16 44 RBI 58 59/31 K/BB 62/41 13 SB 10

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings