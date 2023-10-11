The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Freddie Freeman (.250 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Wednesday at 9:07 PM ET. The clubs will match up in Game 3 of the NLDS. The Diamondbacks have a 2-0 series lead.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
  • TV Channel: TBS
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Freddie Freeman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

  • Freeman leads Los Angeles in OBP (.410), slugging percentage (.567) and OPS (.976) this season.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks third in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.
  • Freeman has had a hit in 123 of 163 games this year (75.5%), including multiple hits 62 times (38.0%).
  • In 27 games this season, he has hit a home run (16.6%, and 4% of his trips to the plate).
  • Freeman has driven in a run in 64 games this year (39.3%), including 23 games with more than one RBI (14.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 13 contests.
  • He has scored in 56.4% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 20.9%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
81 GP 80
.312 AVG .351
.373 OBP .445
.517 SLG .617
40 XBH 50
13 HR 16
44 RBI 58
59/31 K/BB 62/41
13 SB 10

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (197 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Diamondbacks are sending Pfaadt (3-9) to the mound for his 19th start of the season. He is 3-9 with a 5.72 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Tuesday, Oct. 3 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went 2 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 24-year-old has a 5.72 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .282 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.