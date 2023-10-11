The Los Angeles Dodgers will visit the Arizona Diamondbacks in the third game of the NLDS on Wednesday at 9:07 PM ET, live on TBS from Chase Field. The Dodgers will look to avoid being swept after losing the first two games of the series. Brandon Pfaadt will start for the Diamondbacks and Lance Lynn is the Dodgers' starter for this contest.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers average 1.5 home runs per game to rank second in baseball with 249 total home runs.

Los Angeles ranks second in MLB, slugging .455.

The Dodgers have the seventh-best batting average in the league (.257).

Los Angeles is the second-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.6 runs per game (906 total).

The Dodgers' .340 on-base percentage ranks second-best in MLB.

The Dodgers strike out 8.4 times per game, the No. 11 mark in the majors.

Los Angeles' pitching staff is 17th in the majors with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Los Angeles' 4.06 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Dodgers combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.203).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Lynn makes the start for the Dodgers, his 33rd of the season. He is 13-11 with a 5.73 ERA and 191 strikeouts in 183 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday, Sept. 30 against the San Francisco Giants, the righty threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering two hits.

Lynn is aiming for his third straight quality start.

Lynn will try to build upon a five-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per appearance).

In three of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 9/29/2023 Giants W 6-2 Away Lance Lynn Keaton Winn 9/30/2023 Giants L 2-1 Away Clayton Kershaw Tristan Beck 10/1/2023 Giants W 5-2 Away Bobby Miller Kyle Harrison 10/7/2023 Diamondbacks L 11-2 Home Clayton Kershaw Merrill Kelly 10/9/2023 Diamondbacks L 4-2 Home Bobby Miller Zac Gallen 10/11/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Lance Lynn Brandon Pfaadt

