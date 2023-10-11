Game 3 of the NLDS takes place on Wednesday when the Los Angeles Dodgers travel to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Diamondbacks will try to complete a three-game sweep when the first pitch is thrown at Chase Field, starting at 9:07 PM ET on TBS. Brandon Pfaadt will take the mound first for the Diamondbacks, while the Dodgers will send out Lance Lynn.

Oddsmakers list the Dodgers as -145 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Diamondbacks +120 moneyline odds to win. The total is 10 runs for this matchup (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds to go under).

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Time: 9:07 PM ET

TV: TBS

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Chase Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -145 +120 10 -105 -115 - - -

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

The Dodgers and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times in their last 10 games with a total.

Over their last 10 games, the Dodgers are 2-2-0 against the spread.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have gone 84-52 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 61.8% of those games).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, Los Angeles has a 63-37 record (winning 63% of its games).

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Dodgers a 59.2% chance to win.

Los Angeles has played in 163 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 89 times (89-64-10).

The Dodgers have a 14-11-0 record against the spread this season (covering 56% of the time).

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 53-28 47-34 25-25 74-39 73-41 26-23

