Game 3 of the NLDS is set for Wednesday, October 11 at Chase Field, with Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers visiting Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:07 PM ET. The Diamondbacks currently lead the series 2-0.

The Dodgers are the favorite in this one, at -130, while the underdog Diamondbacks have +110 odds to upset. The over/under is 9.5 runs for this contest (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Lance Lynn - LAD (13-11, 5.73 ERA) vs Brandon Pfaadt - ARI (3-9, 5.72 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Dodgers Moneyline Diamondbacks Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -130 +110 - 9.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Dodgers (-130), for instance -- will win. It's that simple! If the Dodgers are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $17.69 back.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Freddie Freeman get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have won 84, or 61.8%, of the 136 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Dodgers have gone 73-46 (winning 61.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

Los Angeles has a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Dodgers were the moneyline favorite for each of their last 10 games, and finished 5-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times.

The Diamondbacks have won in 44, or 49.4%, of the 89 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Diamondbacks have won 24 of 54 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Max Muncy 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+125) J.D. Martínez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+145) Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+145) Will Smith 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+140) Mookie Betts 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+160)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +1400 6th 2nd

