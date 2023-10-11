Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - NLDS Game 3
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 9:41 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (100-62) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) at Chase Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Dodgers securing the victory. Game time is at 9:07 PM ET on October 11.
The Dodgers will call on Lance Lynn (13-11, 5.73 ERA) versus the Diamondbacks and Brandon Pfaadt (3-9, 5.72 ERA).
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 9:07 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Dodgers 5, Diamondbacks 4.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Dodgers Performance Insights
- In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Dodgers have a record of 5-5.
- Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Dodgers have won two of their last four games against the spread.
- The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 136 times this season and won 84, or 61.8%, of those games.
- Los Angeles has a record of 73-46 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -130 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.
- Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 906 total runs this season.
- The Dodgers' 4.06 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 29
|@ Giants
|W 6-2
|Lance Lynn vs Keaton Winn
|September 30
|@ Giants
|L 2-1
|Clayton Kershaw vs Tristan Beck
|October 1
|@ Giants
|W 5-2
|Bobby Miller vs Kyle Harrison
|October 7
|Diamondbacks
|L 11-2
|Clayton Kershaw vs Merrill Kelly
|October 9
|Diamondbacks
|L 4-2
|Bobby Miller vs Zac Gallen
|October 11
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Brandon Pfaadt
