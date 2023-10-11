Wednesday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (100-62) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) at Chase Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Dodgers securing the victory. Game time is at 9:07 PM ET on October 11.

The Dodgers will call on Lance Lynn (13-11, 5.73 ERA) versus the Diamondbacks and Brandon Pfaadt (3-9, 5.72 ERA).

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 9:07 PM ET

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 9:07 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: TBS

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Dodgers 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Dodgers have a record of 5-5.

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Dodgers have won two of their last four games against the spread.

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 136 times this season and won 84, or 61.8%, of those games.

Los Angeles has a record of 73-46 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -130 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 906 total runs this season.

The Dodgers' 4.06 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Dodgers Schedule