David Peralta -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the mound, on October 11 at 9:07 PM ET. The Diamondbacks have a 2-0 series lead ahead of Game 3 of the NLDS.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt

Brandon Pfaadt TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta is batting .259 with 25 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 20 walks.

In 74 of 134 games this season (55.2%) Peralta has picked up a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (17.2%).

Looking at the 134 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in seven of them (5.2%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 28.4% of his games this season, Peralta has picked up at least one RBI. In 15 of those games (11.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 31.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 3.7%.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 68 .256 AVG .262 .289 OBP .297 .411 SLG .355 16 XBH 17 6 HR 1 27 RBI 28 35/8 K/BB 37/12 1 SB 3

