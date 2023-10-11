David Peralta vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 3
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 12:33 AM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
David Peralta -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the mound, on October 11 at 9:07 PM ET. The Diamondbacks have a 2-0 series lead ahead of Game 3 of the NLDS.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on David Peralta? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta is batting .259 with 25 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 20 walks.
- In 74 of 134 games this season (55.2%) Peralta has picked up a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (17.2%).
- Looking at the 134 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in seven of them (5.2%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 28.4% of his games this season, Peralta has picked up at least one RBI. In 15 of those games (11.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 31.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 3.7%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|68
|.256
|AVG
|.262
|.289
|OBP
|.297
|.411
|SLG
|.355
|16
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|1
|27
|RBI
|28
|35/8
|K/BB
|37/12
|1
|SB
|3
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.48 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (197 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Diamondbacks will send Pfaadt (3-9) out to make his 19th start of the season. He is 3-9 with a 5.72 ERA and 94 strikeouts through 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, Oct. 3, the right-hander threw 2 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.72, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are batting .282 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.