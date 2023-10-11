David Peralta -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the mound, on October 11 at 9:07 PM ET. The Diamondbacks have a 2-0 series lead ahead of Game 3 of the NLDS.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
  • TV Channel: TBS
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

David Peralta At The Plate

  • Peralta is batting .259 with 25 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 20 walks.
  • In 74 of 134 games this season (55.2%) Peralta has picked up a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (17.2%).
  • Looking at the 134 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in seven of them (5.2%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 28.4% of his games this season, Peralta has picked up at least one RBI. In 15 of those games (11.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 31.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 3.7%.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
62 GP 68
.256 AVG .262
.289 OBP .297
.411 SLG .355
16 XBH 17
6 HR 1
27 RBI 28
35/8 K/BB 37/12
1 SB 3

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.48 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (197 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Diamondbacks will send Pfaadt (3-9) out to make his 19th start of the season. He is 3-9 with a 5.72 ERA and 94 strikeouts through 96 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, Oct. 3, the right-hander threw 2 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.72, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are batting .282 against him.
