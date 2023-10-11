The Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings take the ice at Crypto.com Arena in a season opener on Wednesday, October 11 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and Max.

With the puck dropping for the start of the NHL season, here is who we pick to take home the victory in Wednesday's action.

Kings vs. Avalanche Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer model for this contest expects a final score of Kings 4, Avalanche 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (-105)

Kings (-105) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average) Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-0.6)

Kings vs Avalanche Additional Info

Kings Splits and Trends

The Kings posted a record of 12-11-23 in overtime games last season to contribute to an overall mark of 47-25-10.

Los Angeles picked up 42 points (17-7-8) in its 32 games decided by one goal.

In 10 games last season when the Kings finished with just one goal, they picked up five points (1-6-3).

When Los Angeles scored exactly two goals last season, they amassed 11 points (4-9-3 record).

The Kings picked up 93 points in their 58 games when they scored three or more goals.

Los Angeles scored a single power-play goal in 30 games last season and recorded 33 points.

When outshooting its opponent last season, Los Angeles was 36-20-5 (77 points).

The Kings' opponents had more shots in 22 games last season. The Kings went 9-8-5 in those contests (23 points).

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Kings AVG Kings Rank 10th 3.34 Goals Scored 3.34 10th 9th 2.72 Goals Allowed 3.1 16th 8th 33.3 Shots 32.4 11th 14th 31 Shots Allowed 27.9 4th 6th 24.52% Power Play % 25.28% 4th 17th 79.03% Penalty Kill % 75.84% 24th

Kings vs. Avalanche Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

