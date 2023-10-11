Kings vs. Avalanche Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 11
The Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings take the ice at Crypto.com Arena in a season opener on Wednesday, October 11 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and Max.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
With the puck dropping for the start of the NHL season, here is who we pick to take home the victory in Wednesday's action.
Kings vs. Avalanche Predictions for Wednesday
Our computer model for this contest expects a final score of Kings 4, Avalanche 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Kings (-105)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-0.6)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Kings vs Avalanche Additional Info
Kings Splits and Trends
- The Kings posted a record of 12-11-23 in overtime games last season to contribute to an overall mark of 47-25-10.
- Los Angeles picked up 42 points (17-7-8) in its 32 games decided by one goal.
- In 10 games last season when the Kings finished with just one goal, they picked up five points (1-6-3).
- When Los Angeles scored exactly two goals last season, they amassed 11 points (4-9-3 record).
- The Kings picked up 93 points in their 58 games when they scored three or more goals.
- Los Angeles scored a single power-play goal in 30 games last season and recorded 33 points.
- When outshooting its opponent last season, Los Angeles was 36-20-5 (77 points).
- The Kings' opponents had more shots in 22 games last season. The Kings went 9-8-5 in those contests (23 points).
Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)
|Avalanche Rank
|Avalanche AVG
|Kings AVG
|Kings Rank
|10th
|3.34
|Goals Scored
|3.34
|10th
|9th
|2.72
|Goals Allowed
|3.1
|16th
|8th
|33.3
|Shots
|32.4
|11th
|14th
|31
|Shots Allowed
|27.9
|4th
|6th
|24.52%
|Power Play %
|25.28%
|4th
|17th
|79.03%
|Penalty Kill %
|75.84%
|24th
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Kings vs. Avalanche Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.