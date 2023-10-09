On Monday, Will Smith (.243 batting average in his past 10 games, with two triples, a home run, a walk and seven RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 9:07 PM ET. The Diamondbacks are holding a 1-0 series lead heading into Game 2 of the NLDS.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Monday, October 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
  • TV Channel: TBS
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Will Smith At The Plate

  • Smith has 21 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 63 walks while batting .261.
  • He ranks 71st in batting average, 26th in on base percentage, and 72nd in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.
  • Smith enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .316 with one homer.
  • In 63.5% of his games this season (80 of 126), Smith has picked up at least one hit, and in 35 of those games (27.8%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has gone deep in 19 games this season (15.1%), leaving the park in 3.4% of his chances at the plate.
  • Smith has picked up an RBI in 54 games this year (42.9%), with two or more RBI in 19 of those contests (15.1%).
  • He has scored in 66 games this season (52.4%), including 12 multi-run games (9.5%).

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
63 GP 60
.271 AVG .250
.354 OBP .365
.475 SLG .397
22 XBH 20
13 HR 6
41 RBI 35
54/27 K/BB 35/36
0 SB 3

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 197 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
  • Gallen (17-9) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 35th start of the season. He has a 3.47 ERA in 210 2/3 innings pitched, with 220 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander went six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 28-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.47), 12th in WHIP (1.119), and 17th in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
