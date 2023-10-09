Will Smith vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 2
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:34 AM HST|Updated: 3 hours ago
On Monday, Will Smith (.243 batting average in his past 10 games, with two triples, a home run, a walk and seven RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 9:07 PM ET. The Diamondbacks are holding a 1-0 series lead heading into Game 2 of the NLDS.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBI) against the Diamondbacks.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, October 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith has 21 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 63 walks while batting .261.
- He ranks 71st in batting average, 26th in on base percentage, and 72nd in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.
- Smith enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .316 with one homer.
- In 63.5% of his games this season (80 of 126), Smith has picked up at least one hit, and in 35 of those games (27.8%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in 19 games this season (15.1%), leaving the park in 3.4% of his chances at the plate.
- Smith has picked up an RBI in 54 games this year (42.9%), with two or more RBI in 19 of those contests (15.1%).
- He has scored in 66 games this season (52.4%), including 12 multi-run games (9.5%).
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|60
|.271
|AVG
|.250
|.354
|OBP
|.365
|.475
|SLG
|.397
|22
|XBH
|20
|13
|HR
|6
|41
|RBI
|35
|54/27
|K/BB
|35/36
|0
|SB
|3
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 197 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Gallen (17-9) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 35th start of the season. He has a 3.47 ERA in 210 2/3 innings pitched, with 220 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander went six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.47), 12th in WHIP (1.119), and 17th in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
