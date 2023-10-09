On Monday, Will Smith (.243 batting average in his past 10 games, with two triples, a home run, a walk and seven RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 9:07 PM ET. The Diamondbacks are holding a 1-0 series lead heading into Game 2 of the NLDS.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, October 9, 2023

Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith has 21 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 63 walks while batting .261.

He ranks 71st in batting average, 26th in on base percentage, and 72nd in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.

Smith enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .316 with one homer.

In 63.5% of his games this season (80 of 126), Smith has picked up at least one hit, and in 35 of those games (27.8%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in 19 games this season (15.1%), leaving the park in 3.4% of his chances at the plate.

Smith has picked up an RBI in 54 games this year (42.9%), with two or more RBI in 19 of those contests (15.1%).

He has scored in 66 games this season (52.4%), including 12 multi-run games (9.5%).

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 60 .271 AVG .250 .354 OBP .365 .475 SLG .397 22 XBH 20 13 HR 6 41 RBI 35 54/27 K/BB 35/36 0 SB 3

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings