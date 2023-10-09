At +10000 as of October 9, the Los Angeles Rams aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Watch the Rams this season on Fubo!

Rams Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +2500

+2500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Rams to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rams Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Rams are 20th in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+10000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (10th-best).

In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Rams have experienced the 14th-biggest change this season, falling from +8000 at the beginning to +10000.

With odds of +10000, the Rams have been given a 1% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles has posted two wins against the spread this year.

Los Angeles has had two games (out of five) go over the total this year.

The Rams have been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time this season, a game they won.

Los Angeles has entered the game as an underdog four times this season and won once.

The Rams are compiling 364.0 yards per game on offense, which ranks them eighth in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 14th, giving up 327.4 yards per game.

The Rams are averaging 22.4 points per game offensively this season (15th in NFL), and they are surrendering 21.6 points per game (16th) on the defensive side of the ball.

Rams Impact Players

Kyren Williams has run for 298 yards (59.6 per game) and five TDs in five games.

Also, Williams has 13 receptions for 105 yards and one touchdown.

In five games, Matthew Stafford has thrown for 1,451 yards (290.2 per game), with five touchdowns and five interceptions, completing 61.1%.

Puka Nacua has 46 catches for 572 yards (114.4 per game) and two TDs in five games.

In five games, Tutu Atwell has 24 catches for 279 yards (55.8 per game) and two scores.

Ernest Jones has totaled 53 tackles, 8.0 TFL, one sack, and one pass defended in five games for the Rams.

Bet on Rams to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rams Player Futures

2023-24 Rams NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Seahawks W 30-13 +4000 2 September 17 49ers L 30-23 +450 3 September 25 @ Bengals L 19-16 +2500 4 October 1 @ Colts W 29-23 +12500 5 October 8 Eagles L 23-14 +650 6 October 15 Cardinals - +50000 7 October 22 Steelers - +5000 8 October 29 @ Cowboys - +1200 9 November 5 @ Packers - +6600 BYE - - - - 11 November 19 Seahawks - +4000 12 November 26 @ Cardinals - +50000 13 December 3 Browns - +3500 14 December 10 @ Ravens - +1800 15 December 17 Commanders - +15000 16 December 21 Saints - +4000 17 December 31 @ Giants - +30000 18 January 7 @ 49ers - +450

Odds are current as of October 9 at 11:12 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.