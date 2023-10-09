Rams Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +10000 as of October 9, the Los Angeles Rams aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.
Rams Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC West: +2500
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000
Rams Super Bowl Odds Insights
- The Rams are 20th in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+10000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (10th-best).
- In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Rams have experienced the 14th-biggest change this season, falling from +8000 at the beginning to +10000.
- With odds of +10000, the Rams have been given a 1% chance of winning the Super Bowl.
Los Angeles Betting Insights
- Los Angeles has posted two wins against the spread this year.
- Los Angeles has had two games (out of five) go over the total this year.
- The Rams have been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time this season, a game they won.
- Los Angeles has entered the game as an underdog four times this season and won once.
- The Rams are compiling 364.0 yards per game on offense, which ranks them eighth in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 14th, giving up 327.4 yards per game.
- The Rams are averaging 22.4 points per game offensively this season (15th in NFL), and they are surrendering 21.6 points per game (16th) on the defensive side of the ball.
Rams Impact Players
- Kyren Williams has run for 298 yards (59.6 per game) and five TDs in five games.
- Also, Williams has 13 receptions for 105 yards and one touchdown.
- In five games, Matthew Stafford has thrown for 1,451 yards (290.2 per game), with five touchdowns and five interceptions, completing 61.1%.
- Puka Nacua has 46 catches for 572 yards (114.4 per game) and two TDs in five games.
- In five games, Tutu Atwell has 24 catches for 279 yards (55.8 per game) and two scores.
- Ernest Jones has totaled 53 tackles, 8.0 TFL, one sack, and one pass defended in five games for the Rams.
Rams Player Futures
|Cooper Kupp MVP Odds
|Tyler Higbee Offensive Player of the Year Odds
|Matthew Stafford MVP Odds
|Aaron Donald Defensive Player of the Year Odds
|Zach Evans Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
2023-24 Rams NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Seahawks
|W 30-13
|+4000
|2
|September 17
|49ers
|L 30-23
|+450
|3
|September 25
|@ Bengals
|L 19-16
|+2500
|4
|October 1
|@ Colts
|W 29-23
|+12500
|5
|October 8
|Eagles
|L 23-14
|+650
|6
|October 15
|Cardinals
|-
|+50000
|7
|October 22
|Steelers
|-
|+5000
|8
|October 29
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1200
|9
|November 5
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|November 19
|Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|12
|November 26
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+50000
|13
|December 3
|Browns
|-
|+3500
|14
|December 10
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1800
|15
|December 17
|Commanders
|-
|+15000
|16
|December 21
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|17
|December 31
|@ Giants
|-
|+30000
|18
|January 7
|@ 49ers
|-
|+450
