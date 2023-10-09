Raiders vs. Packers Monday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 5
Sportsbooks give the Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) a small chance to halt their one-game losing streak, as they are favored by 2.5 points in a matchup against the Green Bay Packers (2-2) on Monday, October 9, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. For this game, an over/under of 45.5 has been set.
The Raiders' betting trends and insights can be found below before you wager on their matchup against Packers. As the Packers prepare for this matchup against the Raiders, take a look at their betting insights and trends.
Raiders vs. Packers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Las Vegas Moneyline
|Green Bay Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Raiders (-2.5)
|45.5
|-130
|+110
|FanDuel
|Raiders (-2.5)
|45.5
|-142
|+120
Las Vegas vs. Green Bay Game Info
- When: Monday, October 9, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada
- TV Info: ABC/ESPN
Raiders vs. Packers Betting Insights
- Las Vegas is 1-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Raiders have no wins ATS (0-1) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- Las Vegas has combined with its opponent to go over in one of four games with a set total (25%).
- Green Bay's record against the spread in 2023 is 3-1-0.
- The Packers have one win ATS (1-1) as a 2.5-point underdog or more this season.
- Of four Green Bay games so far this year, three have hit the over.
