Sportsbooks give the Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) a small chance to halt their one-game losing streak, as they are favored by 2.5 points in a matchup against the Green Bay Packers (2-2) on Monday, October 9, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. For this game, an over/under of 45.5 has been set.

Raiders vs. Packers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Las Vegas Moneyline Green Bay Moneyline BetMGM Raiders (-2.5) 45.5 -130 +110 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Raiders (-2.5) 45.5 -142 +120 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Las Vegas vs. Green Bay Game Info

When: Monday, October 9, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, October 9, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada TV Info: ABC/ESPN

Raiders vs. Packers Betting Insights

Las Vegas is 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Raiders have no wins ATS (0-1) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Las Vegas has combined with its opponent to go over in one of four games with a set total (25%).

Green Bay's record against the spread in 2023 is 3-1-0.

The Packers have one win ATS (1-1) as a 2.5-point underdog or more this season.

Of four Green Bay games so far this year, three have hit the over.

