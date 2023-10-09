The Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) enter a matchup against the Green Bay Packers (2-2) on Monday, October 9, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium on a three-game losing streak.

How to Watch Raiders vs. Packers

When: Monday, October 9, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada TV: ESPN

Raiders Insights

The Raiders score 15.5 points per game, 8.5 fewer than the Packers give up per matchup (24).

The Raiders rack up 70.7 fewer yards per game (281.8) than the Packers give up per outing (352.5).

Las Vegas rushes for 65.3 yards per game, 90.0 fewer than the 155.3 Green Bay allows per outing.

The Raiders have turned the ball over 10 times this season, six more turnovers than the Packers have forced (4).

Raiders Home Performance

Raiders Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/17/2023 at Buffalo L 38-10 CBS 9/24/2023 Pittsburgh L 23-18 NBC 10/1/2023 at Los Angeles L 24-17 CBS 10/9/2023 Green Bay - ABC/ESPN 10/15/2023 New England - CBS 10/22/2023 at Chicago - FOX 10/30/2023 at Detroit - ABC/ESPN

