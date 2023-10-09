The Las Vegas Raiders' (1-3) injury report ahead of their matchup with the Green Bay Packers (2-2) currently has eight players. The matchup starts at 8:15 PM on Monday, October 9 from Allegiant Stadium.

The Raiders enter this matchup after a 24-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in their most recent game.

The Packers' last outing ended in a 34-20 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jimmy Garoppolo QB Concussion Limited Participation In Practice Marcus Epps S Knee Full Participation In Practice David Long Jr. CB Ankle Questionable Malcolm Koonce DE Groin Limited Participation In Practice Maxx Crosby DE Knee Limited Participation In Practice Nate Hobbs CB Ankle Out Davante Adams WR Shoulder Questionable Jakorian Bennett CB Hamstring Questionable

Green Bay Packers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Aaron Jones RB Hamstring Questionable Christian Watson WR Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Jon Runyan OG Groin Did Not Participate In Practice Elgton Jenkins OL Knee Limited Participation In Practice De'Vondre Campbell LB Ankle Out Jaire Alexander CB Back Questionable Rudy Ford S Oblique Questionable Eric Stokes CB Foot Questionable Zach Tom OL Knee Limited Participation In Practice Luke Musgrave TE Concussion Full Participation In Practice Carrington Valentine CB Biceps Full Participation In Practice Zayne Anderson S Hamstring Out

Raiders vs. Packers Game Info

When: Monday, October 9, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, October 9, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada TV Info: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Raiders Season Insights

The Raiders have been a bottom-five offense this season, ranking fifth-worst with 281.8 yards per contest. Defensively, they are ranked 16th in the NFL (337 yards allowed per game).

While the Raiders' defense ranks 23rd with 25.3 points allowed per game, they've been a little worse on offense, ranking third-worst (15.5 points per game).

The Raiders are averaging 216.5 passing yards per game on offense (14th in the NFL), and they rank 12th on the other side of the ball with 202.8 passing yards allowed per game.

Las Vegas ranks worst in rushing offense (65.3 rushing yards per game), but has been better on defense, ranking 25th with 134.3 rushing yards allowed per game.

With one forced turnover (32nd in NFL) against 10 turnovers committed (28th in NFL), the Raiders' -9 turnover margin is the second-worst in the NFL.

Raiders vs. Packers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Raiders (-2.5)

Raiders (-2.5) Moneyline: Raiders (-130), Packers (+110)

Raiders (-130), Packers (+110) Total: 45.5 points

