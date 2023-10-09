Raiders vs. Packers Injury Report — Week 5
The Las Vegas Raiders' (1-3) injury report ahead of their matchup with the Green Bay Packers (2-2) currently has eight players. The matchup starts at 8:15 PM on Monday, October 9 from Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders enter this matchup after a 24-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in their most recent game.
The Packers' last outing ended in a 34-20 loss to the Detroit Lions.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|QB
|Concussion
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Marcus Epps
|S
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|David Long Jr.
|CB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Malcolm Koonce
|DE
|Groin
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Maxx Crosby
|DE
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Nate Hobbs
|CB
|Ankle
|Out
|Davante Adams
|WR
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Jakorian Bennett
|CB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Green Bay Packers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Aaron Jones
|RB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Christian Watson
|WR
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jon Runyan
|OG
|Groin
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Elgton Jenkins
|OL
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|De'Vondre Campbell
|LB
|Ankle
|Out
|Jaire Alexander
|CB
|Back
|Questionable
|Rudy Ford
|S
|Oblique
|Questionable
|Eric Stokes
|CB
|Foot
|Questionable
|Zach Tom
|OL
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Luke Musgrave
|TE
|Concussion
|Full Participation In Practice
|Carrington Valentine
|CB
|Biceps
|Full Participation In Practice
|Zayne Anderson
|S
|Hamstring
|Out
Raiders vs. Packers Game Info
- When: Monday, October 9, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada
- TV Info: ABC/ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Rep the Raiders or the Packers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Raiders Season Insights
- The Raiders have been a bottom-five offense this season, ranking fifth-worst with 281.8 yards per contest. Defensively, they are ranked 16th in the NFL (337 yards allowed per game).
- While the Raiders' defense ranks 23rd with 25.3 points allowed per game, they've been a little worse on offense, ranking third-worst (15.5 points per game).
- The Raiders are averaging 216.5 passing yards per game on offense (14th in the NFL), and they rank 12th on the other side of the ball with 202.8 passing yards allowed per game.
- Las Vegas ranks worst in rushing offense (65.3 rushing yards per game), but has been better on defense, ranking 25th with 134.3 rushing yards allowed per game.
- With one forced turnover (32nd in NFL) against 10 turnovers committed (28th in NFL), the Raiders' -9 turnover margin is the second-worst in the NFL.
Raiders vs. Packers Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Raiders (-2.5)
- Moneyline: Raiders (-130), Packers (+110)
- Total: 45.5 points
Sign up to live bet on the Raiders-Packers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.