At +25000, the Las Vegas Raiders are No. 27 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of October 9.

Raiders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +2000

+2000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +25000

Raiders Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Raiders are one spot lower based on their Super Bowl odds (27th in league) than their computer ranking (26th).

The Raiders' Super Bowl odds have decreased from +8000 at the start of the season to +25000, the sixth-biggest change among all teams.

The Raiders' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 0.4%.

Las Vegas Betting Insights

Las Vegas has one win against the spread this season.

One Raiders game (out of four) has hit the over this year.

The Raiders have been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time this season, a game they lost.

Las Vegas has been an underdog in three games this season and won one (33.3%) of those contests.

The Raiders rank fifth-worst in total offense (281.8 yards per game), but they've played a little better on defense, ranking 16th with 337.0 yards allowed per game.

While the Raiders' defense ranks 23rd with 25.3 points allowed per game, they've been a little less successful on offense, ranking third-worst (15.5 points per game).

Raiders Impact Players

In four games, Davante Adams has 33 receptions for 397 yards (99.3 per game) and three TDs.

Jimmy Garoppolo has thrown for 709 yards (236.3 per game), completing 68.1%, with five touchdowns and six interceptions in three games.

In four games, Josh Jacobs has run for 166 yards (41.5 per game) and one score.

In three games, Jakobi Meyers has 18 catches for 199 yards (66.3 per game) and two scores.

Maxx Crosby has been wreaking havoc on defense, compiling 23 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and four sacks for the Raiders.

Raiders Player Futures

2023-24 Raiders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Broncos W 17-16 +25000 2 September 17 @ Bills L 38-10 +800 3 September 24 Steelers L 23-18 +5000 4 October 1 @ Chargers L 24-17 +2800 5 October 9 Packers - +6600 6 October 15 Patriots - +20000 7 October 22 @ Bears - +75000 8 October 30 @ Lions - +1400 9 November 5 Giants - +30000 10 November 12 Jets - +10000 11 November 19 @ Dolphins - +900 12 November 26 Chiefs - +550 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Vikings - +8000 15 December 14 Chargers - +2800 16 December 25 @ Chiefs - +550 17 December 31 @ Colts - +12500 18 January 7 Broncos - +25000

