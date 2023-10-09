Mookie Betts -- with a slugging percentage of .303 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the hill, on October 9 at 9:07 PM ET. The Diamondbacks have a 1-0 series lead ahead of Game 2 of the NLDS.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, October 9, 2023

Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts leads Los Angeles in total hits (179) this season while batting .307 with 80 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks sixth in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.

Betts has gotten at least one hit in 74.5% of his games this year (114 of 153), with at least two hits 46 times (30.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 21.6% of his games in 2023, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.

Betts has an RBI in 62 of 153 games this season, with multiple RBI in 27 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.

He has scored in 89 of 153 games this season, and more than once 31 times.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 76 GP 76 .334 AVG .279 .432 OBP .385 .662 SLG .498 45 XBH 35 24 HR 15 55 RBI 52 54/46 K/BB 53/50 5 SB 9

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings