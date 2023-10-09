Mookie Betts vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 2
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:33 AM HST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Mookie Betts -- with a slugging percentage of .303 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the hill, on October 9 at 9:07 PM ET. The Diamondbacks have a 1-0 series lead ahead of Game 2 of the NLDS.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, October 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts leads Los Angeles in total hits (179) this season while batting .307 with 80 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks sixth in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.
- Betts has gotten at least one hit in 74.5% of his games this year (114 of 153), with at least two hits 46 times (30.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 21.6% of his games in 2023, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Betts has an RBI in 62 of 153 games this season, with multiple RBI in 27 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.
- He has scored in 89 of 153 games this season, and more than once 31 times.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|76
|.334
|AVG
|.279
|.432
|OBP
|.385
|.662
|SLG
|.498
|45
|XBH
|35
|24
|HR
|15
|55
|RBI
|52
|54/46
|K/BB
|53/50
|5
|SB
|9
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (197 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gallen (17-9) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 35th start of the season. He has a 3.47 ERA in 210 2/3 innings pitched, with 220 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.47), 12th in WHIP (1.119), and 17th in K/9 (9.4) among pitchers who qualify.
