Miguel Rojas vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 2
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:32 AM HST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Miguel Rojas -- with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the mound, on October 9 at 9:07 PM ET. The teams will meet for Game 2 of the NLDS. The Diamondbacks own a 1-0 series lead.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, October 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas has 17 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 26 walks while hitting .236.
- Rojas has reached base via a hit in 67 games this year (of 125 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.
- He has homered in 4.0% of his games in 2023 (five of 125), and 1.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 20.0% of his games this year, Rojas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 3.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 31.2% of his games this year (39 of 125), with two or more runs nine times (7.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|59
|.223
|AVG
|.250
|.282
|OBP
|.298
|.337
|SLG
|.313
|14
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|1
|21
|RBI
|10
|27/14
|K/BB
|21/12
|4
|SB
|4
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.49 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 197 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 35th of the season. He is 17-9 with a 3.47 ERA and 220 strikeouts in 210 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.47 ERA ranks 16th, 1.119 WHIP ranks 12th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 17th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.