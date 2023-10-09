Miguel Rojas -- with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the mound, on October 9 at 9:07 PM ET. The teams will meet for Game 2 of the NLDS. The Diamondbacks own a 1-0 series lead.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Monday, October 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
  • TV Channel: TBS
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas has 17 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 26 walks while hitting .236.
  • Rojas has reached base via a hit in 67 games this year (of 125 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.
  • He has homered in 4.0% of his games in 2023 (five of 125), and 1.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 20.0% of his games this year, Rojas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 3.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 31.2% of his games this year (39 of 125), with two or more runs nine times (7.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
62 GP 59
.223 AVG .250
.282 OBP .298
.337 SLG .313
14 XBH 9
4 HR 1
21 RBI 10
27/14 K/BB 21/12
4 SB 4

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.49 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 197 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
  • Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 35th of the season. He is 17-9 with a 3.47 ERA and 220 strikeouts in 210 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 28-year-old's 3.47 ERA ranks 16th, 1.119 WHIP ranks 12th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 17th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.