Miguel Rojas -- with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the mound, on October 9 at 9:07 PM ET. The teams will meet for Game 2 of the NLDS. The Diamondbacks own a 1-0 series lead.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, October 9, 2023

Monday, October 9, 2023 Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas has 17 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 26 walks while hitting .236.

Rojas has reached base via a hit in 67 games this year (of 125 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.

He has homered in 4.0% of his games in 2023 (five of 125), and 1.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 20.0% of his games this year, Rojas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 3.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 31.2% of his games this year (39 of 125), with two or more runs nine times (7.2%).

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 59 .223 AVG .250 .282 OBP .298 .337 SLG .313 14 XBH 9 4 HR 1 21 RBI 10 27/14 K/BB 21/12 4 SB 4

