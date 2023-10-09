Max Muncy -- with a slugging percentage of .200 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the hill, on October 9 at 9:07 PM ET. The teams will match up in NLDS Game 2 with the Diamondbacks up 1-0.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, October 9, 2023

Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy is hitting .212 with 17 doubles, a triple, 36 home runs and 85 walks.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 131st in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.

In 74 of 136 games this season (54.4%) Muncy has had a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (17.6%).

In 31 games this year, he has hit a home run (22.8%, and 6.2% of his trips to the plate).

Muncy has driven home a run in 61 games this season (44.9%), including more than one RBI in 19.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 11 occasions..

He has scored in 73 of 136 games this year, and more than once 18 times.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 69 .227 AVG .198 .358 OBP .310 .498 SLG .455 24 XBH 30 19 HR 17 45 RBI 60 68/45 K/BB 85/40 0 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings