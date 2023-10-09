Max Muncy vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 2
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:34 AM HST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Max Muncy -- with a slugging percentage of .200 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the hill, on October 9 at 9:07 PM ET. The teams will match up in NLDS Game 2 with the Diamondbacks up 1-0.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, October 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Max Muncy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy is hitting .212 with 17 doubles, a triple, 36 home runs and 85 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 131st in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.
- In 74 of 136 games this season (54.4%) Muncy has had a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (17.6%).
- In 31 games this year, he has hit a home run (22.8%, and 6.2% of his trips to the plate).
- Muncy has driven home a run in 61 games this season (44.9%), including more than one RBI in 19.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 11 occasions..
- He has scored in 73 of 136 games this year, and more than once 18 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|69
|.227
|AVG
|.198
|.358
|OBP
|.310
|.498
|SLG
|.455
|24
|XBH
|30
|19
|HR
|17
|45
|RBI
|60
|68/45
|K/BB
|85/40
|0
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.49 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 197 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- The Diamondbacks are sending Gallen (17-9) out to make his 35th start of the season. He is 17-9 with a 3.47 ERA and 220 strikeouts through 210 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.47 ERA ranks 16th, 1.119 WHIP ranks 12th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 17th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.