Should you wager on Josh Jacobs scoring a touchdown in the Las Vegas Raiders' upcoming Week 5 matchup against the Green Bay Packers, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on Monday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Josh Jacobs score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: -145 (Bet $14.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Jacobs has taken 62 carries for a team-leading 166 rushing yards (41.5 per game) and scored one touchdown.

Jacobs also has 18 catches for 173 yards (43.3 per game).

Josh Jacobs Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Broncos 19 48 0 2 23 0 Week 2 @Bills 9 -2 0 5 51 0 Week 3 Steelers 17 62 0 3 18 0 Week 4 @Chargers 17 58 1 8 81 0

