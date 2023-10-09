Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs has a favorable matchup in Week 5 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), playing the Green Bay Packers. The Packers are allowing the second-most rushing yards in the NFL, 155.3 per game.

Jacobs has taken 62 carries for a team-high 166 yards (41.5 ypg) this year while working his way into the end zone one time. Jacobs has also caught 18 passes for 173 yards (43.3 ypg).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Jacobs and the Raiders with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jacobs vs. the Packers

Jacobs vs the Packers (since 2021): No games

No games The Packers have let two opposing rushers to pick up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Three opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Green Bay this year.

One opposing rusher has scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Packers this season.

The Packers surrender 155.3 rushing yards per game, the NFL's 31st-ranked rush defense this season.

So far this year, the Packers have given up five passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.3 per game. That ranks 21st in league play.

Watch Raiders vs Packers on Fubo!

Josh Jacobs Rushing Props vs. the Packers

Rushing Yards: 74.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Jacobs with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jacobs Rushing Insights

Jacobs has not hit the over on his rushing yards totals in his four opportunities this season.

The Raiders pass on 60.7% of their plays and run on 39.3%. They are 30th in NFL play in points scored.

His team has attempted 86 rushes this season. He's handled 62 of those carries (72.1%).

Jacobs has rushed for a touchdown once this season in four games played.

He has scored one of his team's seven offensive touchdowns this season (14.3%).

He has 11 red zone rushing carries (64.7% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Josh Jacobs Receiving Props vs the Packers

Receiving Yards: 24.5 (-111)

Jacobs Receiving Insights

Jacobs has 18.8% of his team's target share (25 targets on 133 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 25 times, averaging 6.9 yards per target (85th in NFL).

Having played four games this season, Jacobs has not had a TD reception.

Jacobs has been targeted three times in the red zone (14.3% of his team's 21 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Jacobs' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Chargers 10/1/2023 Week 4 17 ATT / 58 YDS / 1 TD 11 TAR / 8 REC / 81 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 9/24/2023 Week 3 17 ATT / 62 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 3 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 9/17/2023 Week 2 9 ATT / -2 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 5 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 9/10/2023 Week 1 19 ATT / 48 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.