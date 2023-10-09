Jason Heyward -- with a slugging percentage of .206 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the hill, on October 9 at 9:07 PM ET. The Diamondbacks have a 1-0 series lead ahead of Game 2 of the NLDS.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, October 9, 2023

Monday, October 9, 2023 Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

Heyward is batting .269 with 23 doubles, 15 home runs and 34 walks.

Heyward has gotten a hit in 57 of 123 games this season (46.3%), with more than one hit on 25 occasions (20.3%).

In 15 games this year, he has gone deep (12.2%, and 4% of his trips to the dish).

Heyward has had an RBI in 25 games this year (20.3%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (9.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 46 of 123 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 59 .244 AVG .293 .319 OBP .359 .475 SLG .471 19 XBH 19 9 HR 6 22 RBI 18 35/17 K/BB 29/17 1 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings