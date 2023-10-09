Jason Heyward vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 2
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:34 AM HST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Jason Heyward -- with a slugging percentage of .206 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the hill, on October 9 at 9:07 PM ET. The Diamondbacks have a 1-0 series lead ahead of Game 2 of the NLDS.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, October 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Jason Heyward At The Plate
- Heyward is batting .269 with 23 doubles, 15 home runs and 34 walks.
- Heyward has gotten a hit in 57 of 123 games this season (46.3%), with more than one hit on 25 occasions (20.3%).
- In 15 games this year, he has gone deep (12.2%, and 4% of his trips to the dish).
- Heyward has had an RBI in 25 games this year (20.3%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (9.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 46 of 123 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|59
|.244
|AVG
|.293
|.319
|OBP
|.359
|.475
|SLG
|.471
|19
|XBH
|19
|9
|HR
|6
|22
|RBI
|18
|35/17
|K/BB
|29/17
|1
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.49).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (197 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gallen makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 35th of the season. He is 17-9 with a 3.47 ERA and 220 strikeouts in 210 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander went six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.47), 12th in WHIP (1.119), and 17th in K/9 (9.4).
