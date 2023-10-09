James Outman vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 2
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:33 AM HST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including James Outman (.303 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 9:07 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for NLDS Game 2 with the Diamondbacks in front 1-0.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, October 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman has 16 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 68 walks while hitting .248.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 97th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 32nd and he is 73rd in slugging.
- Outman has gotten a hit in 83 of 151 games this season (55.0%), with more than one hit on 28 occasions (18.5%).
- In 20 games this year, he has gone deep (13.2%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).
- Outman has an RBI in 43 of 151 games this year, with multiple RBI in 17 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 45.0% of his games this season (68 of 151), with two or more runs 17 times (11.3%).
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|75
|.249
|AVG
|.248
|.356
|OBP
|.350
|.404
|SLG
|.465
|17
|XBH
|25
|8
|HR
|15
|36
|RBI
|34
|86/33
|K/BB
|95/35
|10
|SB
|6
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.49 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 197 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Gallen makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 35th of the season. He is 17-9 with a 3.47 ERA and 220 strikeouts in 210 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.47), 12th in WHIP (1.119), and 17th in K/9 (9.4).
