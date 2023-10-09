The Los Angeles Dodgers, including James Outman (.303 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 9:07 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for NLDS Game 2 with the Diamondbacks in front 1-0.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

James Outman At The Plate

Outman has 16 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 68 walks while hitting .248.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 97th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 32nd and he is 73rd in slugging.

Outman has gotten a hit in 83 of 151 games this season (55.0%), with more than one hit on 28 occasions (18.5%).

In 20 games this year, he has gone deep (13.2%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).

Outman has an RBI in 43 of 151 games this year, with multiple RBI in 17 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 45.0% of his games this season (68 of 151), with two or more runs 17 times (11.3%).

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 75 GP 75 .249 AVG .248 .356 OBP .350 .404 SLG .465 17 XBH 25 8 HR 15 36 RBI 34 86/33 K/BB 95/35 10 SB 6

