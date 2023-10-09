Las Vegas Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow has a difficult matchup in Week 5 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), up against the Green Bay Packers. The Packers are allowing the 10th-fewest passing yards in the league, 197.3 per game.

Renfrow's seven targets have resulted in five receptions for 52 yards (17.3 per game) this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Renfrow and the Raiders with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Renfrow vs. the Packers

Renfrow vs the Packers (since 2021): No games

No games Green Bay has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to one opposing receiver in the 2023 season.

The Packers have surrendered a TD pass to four opposing players this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against Green Bay on the season.

The Packers allow 197.3 passing yards per game, the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season.

Opponents of the Packers have totaled four touchdowns through the air (one per game). The Packers' defense is third in the league in that category.

Watch Raiders vs Packers on Fubo!

Hunter Renfrow Receiving Props vs. the Packers

Receiving Yards: 17.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Renfrow with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Renfrow Receiving Insights

This year, Renfrow hasn't hit the over on a receiving yards over/under.

Renfrow has received 5.3% of his team's 133 passing attempts this season (seven targets).

He averages 7.4 yards per target this season (52 yards on seven targets).

Having played three games this season, Renfrow has not had a TD reception.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Renfrow's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Chargers 10/1/2023 Week 4 4 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 9/24/2023 Week 3 2 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 9/17/2023 Week 2 1 TAR / 1 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.