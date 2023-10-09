Freddie Freeman -- .270 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the hill, on October 9 at 9:07 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 2 of the NLDS. The Diamondbacks own a 1-0 series lead.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, October 9, 2023

Monday, October 9, 2023 Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman has an OPS of .984, fueled by an OBP of .412 to go with a slugging percentage of .571. All three of those stats are best among Los Angeles hitters this season.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks third in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.

Freeman has had a hit in 122 of 162 games this year (75.3%), including multiple hits 63 times (38.9%).

Looking at the 162 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 27 of them (16.7%), and in 4% of his trips to the dish.

Freeman has had at least one RBI in 40.1% of his games this year (65 of 162), with more than one RBI 23 times (14.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in 13 contests.

He has scored in 92 games this year, with multiple runs 34 times.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 81 GP 80 .315 AVG .354 .376 OBP .447 .523 SLG .620 41 XBH 50 13 HR 16 45 RBI 58 59/31 K/BB 62/41 13 SB 10

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings