Freddie Freeman vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 2
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:34 AM HST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Freddie Freeman -- .270 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the hill, on October 9 at 9:07 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 2 of the NLDS. The Diamondbacks own a 1-0 series lead.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, October 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman has an OPS of .984, fueled by an OBP of .412 to go with a slugging percentage of .571. All three of those stats are best among Los Angeles hitters this season.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks third in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.
- Freeman has had a hit in 122 of 162 games this year (75.3%), including multiple hits 63 times (38.9%).
- Looking at the 162 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 27 of them (16.7%), and in 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Freeman has had at least one RBI in 40.1% of his games this year (65 of 162), with more than one RBI 23 times (14.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in 13 contests.
- He has scored in 92 games this year, with multiple runs 34 times.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|80
|.315
|AVG
|.354
|.376
|OBP
|.447
|.523
|SLG
|.620
|41
|XBH
|50
|13
|HR
|16
|45
|RBI
|58
|59/31
|K/BB
|62/41
|13
|SB
|10
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.49 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 197 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Gallen (17-9) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 35th start of the season. He has a 3.47 ERA in 210 2/3 innings pitched, with 220 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.47), 12th in WHIP (1.119), and 17th in K/9 (9.4).
