The Los Angeles Dodgers will host the Arizona Diamondbacks in the second game of the NLDS on Monday at 9:07 PM ET, live on TBS from Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers will look to bounce back after falling behind in the series in Game 1. Bobby Miller will start for the Dodgers and Zac Gallen is set to start for the Diamondbacks.

Sign up for Fubo and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, October 9, 2023

Monday, October 9, 2023 Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers average 1.5 home runs per game to rank second in MLB action with 249 total home runs.

Los Angeles is second in MLB with a .456 slugging percentage.

The Dodgers' .258 batting average is fifth-best in the majors.

Los Angeles has the No. 2 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.6 runs per game (906 total runs).

The Dodgers rank second in MLB with a .341 on-base percentage.

The Dodgers strike out 8.4 times per game, the No. 11 mark in the majors.

The pitching staff for Los Angeles has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Los Angeles has the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.10).

Pitchers for the Dodgers combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.205).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Miller gets the start for the Dodgers, his 23rd of the season. He is 11-4 with a 3.76 ERA and 119 strikeouts through 124 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Sunday, Oct. 1 against the San Francisco Giants, the right-hander tossed four scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.

Miller has nine quality starts under his belt this season.

Miller has put together 18 starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.

In four of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 9/28/2023 Rockies L 14-5 Away Ryan Yarbrough Chris Flexen 9/29/2023 Giants W 6-2 Away Lance Lynn Keaton Winn 9/30/2023 Giants L 2-1 Away Clayton Kershaw Tristan Beck 10/1/2023 Giants W 5-2 Away Bobby Miller Kyle Harrison 10/7/2023 Diamondbacks L 11-2 Home Clayton Kershaw Merrill Kelly 10/9/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Bobby Miller Zac Gallen 10/11/2023 Diamondbacks - Away - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.